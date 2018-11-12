SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. to Ready Capital Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. ("Owens Realty" or the "Company") (NYSE:ORM) stock prior to November 7, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Owens Realty to Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC). Under the terms of the transaction, Owens Realty shareholders will receive 1.441 Ready Capital shares for each share of Owens Realty stock they own, based on a fixed exchange ratio subject to adjustments if the Company's book value per share declines by more than three percent. Based on the closing price of Ready Capital stock on November 7, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $21.53 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/owens-realty-mortgage-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Owens Realty merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Owens Realty breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ready Capital is underpaying for Owens Realty shares, thus unlawfully harming Owens Realty shareholders.

