Aspen Group to Attend the Roth Capital Partners 4th Annual Technology Corporate Access Day and the Craig-Hallum 9th Annual Alpha Select Conference This Week in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced it will attend the Roth Capital Partners 4th Annual Technology Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, November 14th at the Empire Steak House – East, and the Craig-Hallum 9th Annual Alpha Select Conference on Thursday, November 15th at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.



Michael Mathews, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Sevely, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during both conferences.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

