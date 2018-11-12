2018 National Kinesiology Week: Towards a Common Vision to Move Better and Live Better

OTTAWA, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts agree that nearly half of Canadian adults are not physically active enough to benefit their health and well-beingi, and despite many well-intended campaigns, this trend does not seem to be improving. This is why the Canadian Kinesiology Alliance (CKA), as part of the 2018 National Kinesiology Week taking place from November 12 to 18, salutes the Let's Get Moving report, the latest initiative from the Government of Canada to create a common vision where all Canadians move more and sit less, more often. The CKA agrees that it is only through the collaboration of the community, the government and private and public sectors, that physical activity will be increased and sedentary living reduced across all generations.



A NEW TEAM APPROACH TO WELL-BEING

The negative repercussions of inactivity are estimated to cost the Canadian economy $6.8 billionii. If we were to decrease the number of inactive Canadians by even 10%, we would see a 30% reduction in all-cause mortality and a major savings in health careiii. Fortunately, according to several studies, properly structured and supported exercise programs, designed and delivered by a kinesiologist can offer multiple health benefits. For example, it has been demonstrated that exercise can reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes by 50% and be twice as effective as standard insuliniv. Physical activity and fitness can also reduce the risk of other medical conditions such as osteoporosis and heart disease. This is why the CKA, in an effort to foster better collaboration between various health groups, is proud to support initiatives such as the World Diabetes Day to be held on November 14 and of the Osteoporosis Month taking place in November.

"In our practice, we regularly see how being more active can have a tremendous impact on improving the overall health of our clients," explains Marie-Claude Leblanc, president of the Canadian Kinesiology Alliance. "Experts in human movement that use science and research to offer movement as medicine, such as kinesiologists, can contribute even more to society and act as agents of change towards a healthier population. Kinesiologists provide a hands-on, thorough and personalized approach, to offer movement as medicine to any person with a health and fitness goal, in an era where many practitioners spend less time with each patient and machines are performing more of the treatments. By working in collaboration with physicians, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, chiropractors and massage therapists, kinesiologists can significantly improve the health of their clients."

Kinesiologists can also play an active role in developing the Canadians of tomorrow. ParticipACTION recently reported that kids who are less active are at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic-related diseases, such as diabetes, in adulthood. On a more positive note, their Report Card demonstrated that performing regular physical activity supports long-term brain development and improved mental health. In addition to immediately improving self-esteem, creativity and concentration, regular physical activity can increase neuro-plasticity in children and youth, creating new pathways in their brains and supporting better learning. Highly active children have lower risk of depression and anxiety, reduced stress levels and better academic performance overallv.

The CKA urges government officials to allocate additional granting opportunities to service providers to increase inclusion and accessibility, and to recognize the need for, and provide additional funding for, specialized staff such as kinesiologists and increased programming options and resources in physical activities.

STARTING ON THE RIGHT FOOT

Increasing physical activity, and reducing sedentary living, amongst all generations of Canadians are complex. Many different factors can impact an individual's ability to be active – from health to wealth, from educational environments to employee settings, from spaces to places, from safety to skills, and more. Thus there is an urgent need to move beyond simply raising awareness to creating systemic and sustainable opportunities that get all Canadians moving. This means that public engagement efforts will help more Canadians understand how and where to be active.

The National Kinesiology Week is one of the initiatives designed to help Canadians start on the right foot when looking for ways to be more active. To find out where activities are happening during that week, visit www.nationalkinweek.ca . In addition, visit www.cka.ca to watch a new series of videos on popular topics such as Trendy Training Techniques, Fall Prevention, Weight Loss, or Chronic Disease Management. Other topics include: What is the role of a Kinesiologist? How to Claim Kinesiology Insurance benefits? When to consult a MD, a physio or a Kin? These are just some of the videos that the CKA is launching as part of Kin Week. Visitors to the site can also locate a kinesiologist near them.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN KINESIOLOGY ALLIANCE

Kinesiologists are human movement specialists that use science and research to offer movement as medicine to anyone with health or fitness goals. As University-educated health professionals, Kinesiologists promote health and well-being; prevent, manage and rehabilitate injuries; treat illness and chronic disease; restore function; and optimize human performance in the workplace, in sport and fitness. The objective of the Canadian Kinesiology Alliance (CKA) is to raise awareness, promote, educate and advocate for kinesiology in Canada. The Alliance represents more than 4,000 affiliated kinesiologists across the country.

