Flywire CEO to Speak at Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference

Opportunities in global money flows



BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire , will be a featured speaker at the eighth annual Citi Financial Technology Conference taking place in New York, November 13-14. Massaro will be part of a panel discussion on global money flows and the challenges and opportunities presented by cross-border transactions.

Opportunities in Global Money Flows -- Session Details:

Date/Time: Weds. Nov. 14, 3:40 – 4:20 pm Panelists: Mike Massaro, CEO, Flywire Robert Lisy, CEO, International Money Express Moderator: Ashwin Shirvaikar, CFA, Managing Director, Citi Research Location: Citi Executive Center, 153 East 53rd St., New York, NY Discussion Topics: Consumer-to-Business vs. Business-to-Business transactions End-to-end processing requirements – from invoicing through reconciliation Corridor-specific challenges and opportunities Technology and service infrastructure Managing compliance Pricing strategies Partnering

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting all the entities involved to make those transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire's full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing and payment through reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking. The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.

Media Contact: Tim Walsh +1 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com