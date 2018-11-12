Investor Alert - Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims Against Certain Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn's common stock shares (NASDAQ:AKRX) fell more than 58%, closing at $5.36 on October 1, 2018, on news of a recent Delaware Court ruling that determined that Fresenius SE could walk away from its $4.3 billion deal to buy pharmaceutical manufacturer Akorn.



Then, on November 5, 2018, a Motley Fool report in Yahoo! Finance reported:

Shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) fell over 48% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The news wasn't that surprising: On the first day of October, a judge ruled that German healthcare giant Fresenius could walk away from its bid to acquire the smaller drug company for $4.75 billion. The company's stock plunged almost 60% on the news and its market cap fell to $700 million.

Further, Motley Fool reported that ". . . although the merger had been agreed to, Fresenius' due diligence uncovered evidence that Akorn had falsified data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to gain marketing approval for certain drug products. The company announced in April that it had decided to terminate the agreement as a result."

