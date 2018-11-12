Corsa Technology to help protect SCinet from Internet Compromises

Corsa Will Once Again Participate in SCinet to Bring Network Security to This High-Capacity Network

OTTAWA, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsa Technology , the leader in scaling network security, today announced a first-ever Corsa software-defined security perimeter for SCinet, the fastest and most powerful network in the world for the duration of the SC Conference that is taking place in Dallas from November 11 to 16, 2018 . SCinet offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the capabilities of their applications and other emerging technologies and needs to be thoroughly and completely protected from public Internet security threats. Corsa Red Armor network appliances sit in-line on 10G Internet links arriving at SCinet's perimeter, and act as programmable filters to remove illegitimate traffic in real-time.

Corsa's Red Armor software-defined network security platform is a key component of SCinet Network Security, helping protect the network from attack traffic arriving on the commodity internet links. Hosted both in the SCinet NOC and ChameleonCloud at Texas Advanced Computing Center, Red Armor is part of an advanced, multi-vendor security stack, including commercial honeypot, BRO (Zeek)-based IDS, and advanced analytics, all operating continuously to identify problematic traffic which alerts Corsa on-the-fly to block that traffic from entering or leaving SCinet. This gives SCinet real-time, automated control of filtering traffic on the commodity link which dramatically improves the integrity of SCinet at no extra effort or cost.

Also, Corsa product management will be presenting Red Armor at the Exhibitor Forum on Tuesday, November 13th at 2pm CT. Various use cases including 100% traffic visibility with 100G SSL/TLS decrypt as well as the SCinet filter will be presented.

Presentation: 100G SSL/TLS Decryption Is Indeed Possible for High Capacity Links: Currently it's not possible to decrypt traffic on 100G network links in a single appliance in order to analyze traffic for security exposure. This is problematic for high capacity networks, especially in HPC environments where large data transfers occur. I will introduce a new architectural concept of using a Corsa appliance to horizontally scale out traffic, and effectively load balance 100G traffic, into physical or virtual appliances of lower capacity for SSL/TLS decryption. Traffic is then programmatically service chained through relevant security functions as required before being returned for SSL encryption and continued transit. This is an important use case as more than 75% of internet traffic is encrypted. This talk will dig into the architecture and dissect the various elements required to successfully deploy 100G SSL. It is intended to be interactive, and participants are invited to bring their network security challenge to the session for discussion. Who: Yuri Kolomiyets, Product Management When: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Where: Room D173

Additional Information on SCinet:

As a regular contributor to SCinet , Corsa is proud to be a Silver SCinet Contributor this year and play a supporting role in operating the SC Conference's dedicated high-capacity network infrastructure, designed and built by volunteer experts from industry, academia, and government. SCinet will link the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas to research and commercial networks around the world. Corsa equipment and application engineering are involved in the network and security elements of SCinet. Besides contributing to the protection of the SC Conference at the perimeter, Corsa can also be found in:

The SCinet Security Stack based in the Chameleon cloud at TACC The SCinet NOC protecting a 100G link to a partnering exhibitor Faucet SDN Controller NRE experiment

About Corsa Technology

Corsa Technology develops performance infrastructure to monitor and protect high capacity networks simply and securely. With network security, switching, and routing equipment specifically designed for economic and reliable scale, Corsa enables secure, high throughput networking for customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.corsa.com.

About SC18

SC, sponsored by IEEE Computer Society and the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) offers a complete technical education program and exhibition to showcase the many ways high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis lead to advances in scientific discovery, research, education and commerce. For more information on SC18, please visit: https://sc18.supercomputing.org

Contact

