MatriSys Bioscience appoints Magda Marquet, PhD to the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, Inc., a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of skin conditions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Magda Marquet to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Marquet is a life sciences serial entrepreneur, investor and community leader who is guided by a desire to make a difference. In addition to co-founding of Alma Life Sciences an investment firm with portfolio of private investments and serving as co-CEO, Magda served in various other leadership roles during her career. She was co-President and CEO of Althea Technologies for ten years prior to the company's acquisition by Ajinomoto. Magda also co-founded Althea Dx, a spin-off of Althea Technologies focusing in precision medicine, and held management positions at Vical Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Protein Polymer Technologies, Syntro Corporation and Transgene.

Magda is currently on the Boards of Sente, Independa, Arcturus Therapeutics and Portable Genomics. She serves as co-Chairman of the Advisory Board of MD Revolution and a member of the Healthcare Advisory Board of Ajinomoto (Japan) and is also a Senior Advisor for Mesa Verde Venture Partners, and City National Bank.

In addition to being an accomplished business leader, Magda is an experienced board member in both the public and nonprofit sectors. She is currently on the Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors of the UCSD Moores Cancer Center where she served as its Chairman in 2016-2017. She is also a Life Director of BIOCOM, a Director of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and a member of the Executive Committee. In addition, she is also Chair of the Global Competitiveness Council (EDC/World Trade Center) and serves on the Board of the Kyoto Symposium Organization. She is also a member of the UCSD Biological Sciences Dean's Leadership Council.

"We are very fortunate to have Dr. Marquet join our board and company," says Mark S. Wilson, CEO of MatriSys Bioscience. "We are thrilled to team up with her as she brings over three decades of experience in the biotechnology industry in both the US and Europe. Her deep scientific, technological, pre-clinical experience will be essential as we enter into the next stage of growth and development of our skin microbiome technology assets."

Dr. Marquet holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from INSA/University of Toulouse, France. Dr. Marquet has received numerous awards throughout her career including the 2005 Regional Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Life Sciences category, the Athena Pinnacle Award, the Exemplary Service Award from the San Diego Business Journal and the Director of the Year award from the Corporate Directors Forum (2016). She was the first woman inducted into the CONNECT Hall of Fame (2016).

About MSB-01

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried S. hominis Strain A9 bacteria for application to the lesional skin of AD patients. The lyophilized bacteria are revived in the presence of skin moisture and kill S. aureus that colonize the patients' skin. MSB-01 entered Phase 2A in September 2017 (in a frozen formulation).

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego and the http://gallolab.ucsd.edu/ . For more information, please visit http://www.matrisysbio.com/ .

Mark Wilson, CEO mwilson@matrisysbio.com