Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Encourages WBT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) securities between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 8, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Welbilt made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Welbilt securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

