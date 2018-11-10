Exercising Indoors During the Colder Weather Can Result in Costly Fitness Equipment Repairs, According to Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the winter season approaches, many people have to limit their time spent outdoors due to the shorter days and the frigid temperatures. In turn, some people decide to exercise indoors or at a gym to beat the cold and remain fit during this time of year. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, took a look at just how costly fitness habits can be when equipment breaks down.





According to Safeware's historic claims data, over half of fitness claims received occur during the winter months in comparison to the rest of the year.









This uptick in claims can be credited to the fact that this is the time of year when equipment that has set idle during the warmer months is finally put back to frequent use.

A Safeware customer in California decided to exercise before his big Thanksgiving feast. He was catching up on his favorite television shows while on his elliptical when it began to slow down. The elliptical then make a clicking sound and proceeded to turn off. Confused by the malfunction, he attempted to restart the system multiple times without success. His elliptical ended up costing over $700 to repair!

The most expensive type of fitness equipment repairs come from screen or display malfunctions where the system controls are housed. These types of repairs average $800 to repair. Other common claims include issues with the equipment's belt or headphone jack.

Another Safeware customer in Minnesota caught wind that a treadmill in the fitness facility she owned was malfunctioning. When she went to test it for herself, she began to jog on the machine and the console screen went blank. If her treadmill was not protected, she would have spent her long weekend getting it repaired for almost $2,000 out-of-pocket!

"The winter months can be both a fun and stressful time of year. Many people turn to exercising indoors in the dreary winter months to stay active and healthy and to boost their energy," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "This can put a strain on exercise equipment, resulting in costly repairs. Fortunately, Safeware offers Product Protection Plans for many types of fitness equipment to keep them up and running as best as possible."

Exercising is a great way to reduce stress and stay healthy during these chilly and dark months, but can also lead to broken workout equipment. Safeware provides best-in-class protection solutions for fitness products, allowing customers to enjoy the colder weather and own their workout equipment with confidence.

