SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hasbro, Inc. ("Hasbro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HAS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Hasbro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the period ended October 1, 2017. Hasbro reported a 5% decline in the Company's U.S. and Canada segment's quarterly operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of net revenues, compared to $228 million, or 24.4% of net revenues in 2016, citing the impact of the Toys "R" Us, Inc. bankruptcy filing. That same day, Hasbro held a conference call with investors and analysts, during which the Company stated that it faced continued "tough economic conditions" in the U.K. and Brazil, which it "anticipate[d] will continue for the remainder of the year."

Following these disclosures, Hasbro's stock price fell $8.44 per share, or 8.6%, to close at $89.75 per share on October 23, 2017.

