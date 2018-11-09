Unum Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Applications of ACTR Proprietary Technology Platform in Solid Tumors at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Initiating Phase 1 ATTCK-34-01 Trial in HER2+ Advanced Cancers by Year-End



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cellular immunotherapies, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on the potential of its proprietary ACTR technology in HER2+ solid tumors and details on the design of its planned Phase 1 clinical trial to test ACTR707 in combination with trastuzumab at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium taking place December 4-8, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.



In preclinical testing, Unum has demonstrated robust activity of its proprietary ACTR T cells in combination with trastuzumab. Importantly, preclinical data demonstrate that, unlike certain CAR-T cells that target HER2, ACTR T cells are highly selective for HER2-overexpressing tumor cells and discriminate against cells from normal tissues that express low levels of HER2. Additionally, the activity of ACTR T cell has been shown to be dose-dependent, demonstrating control of ACTR activity by modulation of trastuzumab concentration. Together these data suggest that ACTR cells in combination with trastuzumab may exhibit an improved clinical therapeutic index.

"We are encouraged by these preclinical data, which further highlight our novel ACTR technology pipeline and demonstrate our innovative approach to overcoming current challenges in the solid tumor setting," said Seth Ettenberg, Chief Scientific Officer of Unum.

"We have an active IND to evaluate ACTR707 in combination with trastuzumab as a potential treatment for HER2+ solid tumor cancers in a Phase I trial called ATTCK-34-01, and we remain on track to initiate this study before the end of 2018," said Michael Vasconcelles, Chief Medical Officer of Unum. "We look forward to continuing our work in the solid tumor setting and reporting initial data in 2019."

ATTCK-34-01 is a multicenter, single-arm, open-label dose escalation study evaluating ACTR T cells in combination with trastuzumab. The primary study objectives are to assess the safety and tolerability of the combination, and to define dose recommendations for further study. Additional objectives include assessment of anti-tumor activity, ACTR T cell persistence and trastuzumab pharmacokinetics.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR) engineered autologous T cells in combination with trastuzumab for the treatment of HER2-positive malignancies

Session Title: HER2-Targeted Therapy

Date & Time: Thursday, 12/6/18; 5 – 7 PM

Location: Henry G. Gonzalez Convention Center

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Unum's novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), a universal, engineered cell therapy intended to be used in combination with a wide range of tumor-specific antibodies to target different tumor types, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), an approach for improving T cell functionality to enable solid tumor cancer applications. ACTR087 and ACTR707, each used in combination with rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, are Unum's two most advanced product candidates, currently in Phase I clinical testing in adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). The Company has an additional product candidate in Phase I clinical testing: ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Finally, the Company has an active investigational new drug application (IND) for ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody, to treat patients with HER2+ advanced cancer. This Phase I trial is expected to be initiated by the end of 2018.

The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

