Adamas to Present at Three November Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company pioneering time-dependent medicines for central nervous system disorders, today announced that Gregory T. Went, Ph.D., the Company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following three investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 27 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. MST (4:50 p.m. EST)

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EST

The presentations will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations . Archived versions of the webcasts will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas' goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The company is focused on the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, and delivering on its pipeline of differentiated investigational programs. Those programs include: ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

