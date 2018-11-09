OneSpaWorld and Haymaker to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting

November 15, 2018 at 9:00am ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HYAC) ("Haymaker"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and OneSpaWorld ("OSW" or the "Company"), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services onboard cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, today announced that the companies will host a meeting for the analyst and investment community on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel at 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY to discuss their recent business combination. Management will provide formal remarks followed by a question and answer session with the meeting taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be accessible on Haymaker's Events page at http://haymakeracquisition.com/. A replay of the event will be available on www.haymakeracquisition.com . The Analyst and Investor presentation will also be available for download at www.haymakeracquisition.com .

For additional information about the meeting and to register please contact: Allison Malkin of ICR by email: amalkin@icrinc.com.

About OSW:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OSW is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OSW's distinguished facilities offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products aboard 161 cruise ships and at 66 destination resorts around the world. OSW holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' health, fitness, beauty, and wellness while vacationing for over 50 years.

About Haymaker:

Haymaker is a $330 million blank check company led by Steven Heyer. Haymaker was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The executives of Haymaker are experienced at recognizing and quantifying the value of brands and creating strategies to reposition those brands to reach their full market potential. For more information about Haymaker, please visit www.haymakeracquisition.com.

