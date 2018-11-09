Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC Hires David G. Hampson, CPCU, MBA as the new Chief Strategy Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC, ( "CTS"), a leading provider of technology and outsourcing solutions to the insurance industry whose shareholders are certain funds and accounts managed by each of Cerberus Business Finance, LLC and its affiliates ("Cerberus") and TCW Asset Management Company LLC ("TCW"), announced today that it has hired David G. Hampson, CPCU, MBA as our new Chief Strategy Officer. David is also the Chairman of Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Agency in charge of strategic direction for the Agency. He previously served as President & CEO of Willis Programs and in that role he was responsible for providing strategic direction; profit center productivity; development of best practices for continuous improvement in sales, marketing, and customer services; and relationship building with insurance company management. During his tenure as President & CEO of Willis Programs, David established Willis Programs as a leading provider of Specialty Programs in North America.



David has been active in professional organizations dedicated to the risk management and insurance profession and has lectured and published articles on various aspects of risk management, insurance, insurance program development and what it takes to achieve success in the insurance and insurance services industry. He has developed proprietary models for predicting the success of new insurance programs and analyzing the health of existing insurance programs.

David received his M.B.A. with a concentration in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia. He received his B.S. in Business with a major in risk and insurance from Florida State University.

With David's extensive experience, he will be focused on the establishment of new specialty insurance programs that will be a complement to our existing businesses.

About Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC

Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive technology and outsourcing solutions that help insurance companies and employers mitigate risk, comply with complex regulations and save time and money. Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC provides general agency services, technology outsourcing, software solutions, specialty underwriting, claims and policyholder services, and self-funded health plans to its insurance carrier clients, employers and other clients. Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information about Carrier & Technology Solutions, LLC, please visit www.ctsholdings.com .

