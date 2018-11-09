CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, HON and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Allegations: AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 - October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Honeywell International Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Honeywell's Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (2) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (3) as a result, Honeywell's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Honeywell previously owned Bendix, which used asbestos in its brake- and clutch-pad products until 2001; the Company sold Bendix in 2014.

On August 23, 2018, Honeywell announced it had "revised its method for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims by considering the epidemiological projections through 2059 of future incidence of Bendix asbestos-related disease. Using this method, the Company's Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company's prior estimation which applied a five-year horizon when estimating the liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims. The Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company's prior estimate."

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Allegations: Dycom Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

