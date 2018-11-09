Intellectual Property Awareness Series for Entrepreneurs Comes to Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa, CA, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following the success of the Hacking IP: Considerations for Startups and Entrepreneurs kick-off in Los Angeles on October 24th, the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (MIIP) is thrilled to announce that Santa Rosa, California will play host to the second event in the year-long, multi-city program. Taking place on November 12th at Santa Rosa Junior College, attendees of Santa Rosa Hacking IP are invited to experience an informational and thought-provoking evening with leading IP specialists as we examine the importance of a well-formed IP strategy when operating a business in a knowledge-based economy. Registration is free and open to the public.



Santa Rosa is situated at the heart of Sonoma County's celebrated wine country, so it's no surprise that food & beverage plays a significant role in the local economy. Enterprising entrepreneurs looking to launch a company such as a winery, brewery, or perhaps even an online delivery service, may jump enthusiastically into their business without understanding just how crucial intellectual property protections are to their future success. A business name, logo, slogan, or secret recipe requires the proper copyrights, trademarks, and patents if a company is to remain competitive. Santa Rosa Hacking IP seeks to provide the insights budding startups need in order to confidently establish their venture and take it to the next level.



MIIP is delighted to partner with Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) in bringing intellectual property awareness to SRJC students and community residents. The event opens with a reception and networking hour, followed by an all-star panel that includes IP specialists and entrepreneurs:

Gia Biocchi: Gia is Founder of The Nectary, a high-end juice and smoothie bar with locations in Sonoma County.

Joy Dalauidao-Hermsen (moderator): Joy leads the Entrepreneurship Certificate Program and teaches at Santa Rosa Junior Business College and Humboldt State University.

Roy Gattinella: Roy chairs SRJC's Business Department, and is also a marketing faculty member, entrepreneur, and musician.

Jeremy Little: Jeremy is an IP attorney at Carle, Mackie, Power and Ross, LLP. He practices in the firm's Food and Alcoholic Beverage Group with an emphasis on business formation, raising capital, trademarks, and the purchase and sale of related companies.

Ethan Wilde: Ethan is the Founder and Managing Principal of Mediatrope Interactive Studio and Braindunk. He is also a faculty member of SRJC's Computer Studies Department.



With approximately 28,000 students enrolled each semester, SRJC is an ideal partner in educating future business leaders on intellectual property awareness. "Community college students go on to create and operate the businesses that drive our economic engine," says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, founder of Michelson 20MM Foundation. "It's important that they obtain a solid intellectual property education so they can pursue and achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions."



Santa Rosa Hacking IP includes the support of event partners Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, Sonoma County Office of Education, and Santa Rosa Junior College Career Education.



Register to attend November 12th event, and join our mailing list for updates on when the Hacking IP: Considerations for Startups and Entrepreneurs program will visit a location near you.





About The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (MIIP)

The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, an initiative of the Michelson 20MM Foundation, addresses critical gaps in intellectual property education to empower the next generation of inventors by providing high-quality instructional content. Its library of free educational resources includes an interactive textbook, undergraduate IP curriculum, animated videos, and a self-paced online course.

Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of renowned spinal surgeon Dr. Gary K. Michelson and his wife, Alya Michelson. To learn more, visit www.Michelson20mm.org.





About Santa Rosa Junior College

Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) is known for academic excellence, superb faculty and staff, comprehensive student services and beautiful facilities. Nearly 100 years old, this beloved community institution enrolls approximately 28,000 students each semester. SRJC is dedicated to making higher education accessible to all and removing barriers to our students' success. Student life is vibrant, with over 40 clubs, conference-winning athletic teams, nationally ranked speech and debate teams, and outstanding theatre arts, music and dance programs.





About Santa Rosa Junior College Career Education

Our programs focus on providing students with the technical and soft skills necessary to help them be successful in the workplace. Simply put, Career Education programs prepare students for current or emerging jobs. Hands-on training, relevant and engaging classes at SRJC, train students for a wide range of high-wage, high skill, high-demand careers, and further educational opportunities. Now more than ever E programs are needed to boost the strength of our workforce, global competitiveness, and the economic health of our nation.





About Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center

The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is a nonprofit organization that provides expert no-cost advising, low-cost workshops, and small business training to guide small businesses to success and accomplishment. The Napa-Sonoma SBDC serves all of Napa and Sonoma County and is part of the Northern California SBDC network. We work hands-on with entrepreneurs and business owners to address challenges, seize opportunities and grow our client's bottom line.



About Sonoma County Office of Education

The mission of the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) is to foster student success through service to students, schools, and the community. SCOE is a partner to the county's 40 school districts, providing services and oversight that help them serve roughly 71,000 students.





