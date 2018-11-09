High Arctic Announced Third Quarter Results and Host Q3 Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) ("High Arctic" or the "Corporation") released its 2018 third quarter results on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 after markets closed and will host a conference call on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET).

To access the conference call by telephone, dial:

1-888-254-3590 or 416-640-5944.

The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call ends at 1-800-408-3053 and entering passcode 2897193# and will remain available until December 13, 2018. An audio recording of the call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic's website at www.haes.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will also be posted to www.haes.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWO". The Corporation's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic's largest operation is in Papua New Guinea where it provides drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis. The Canadian operation provides well servicing, snubbing services, nitrogen supplies and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada.

For further information contact: