Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. MT in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Shalini Sharp, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York.

Dr. Kakkis will present at the Evercore HealthConX on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET in Boston.

The live and archived webcast of the company presentations will be accessible from the company's website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm . The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are no approved therapies.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

