Select Sands to Release Q3 2018 Earnings on November 14 and Host Conference Call on November 15

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS, OTCQX:SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2018 after market close on Wednesday, November 14, and host a conference call with investors on Thursday, November 15 at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST).



Details of the conference call:

Date: Thursday, November 15, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST)

North America dial-in number: 1-855-669-9657

International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4135

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corporation is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

