InterDigital Announces Upcoming Investor Event Schedule

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at and attending various investor conferences in November and December.



The company will be attending the ROTH 4th Annual NYC Corporate Access Day in New York on November 14th, 2018. This event will not be webcast.

The company will be presenting at Nasdaq's 39th Investor Conference in London at 4:00 PM UK time on December 4th, 2018, and a live webcast will be available.

Additionally, InterDigital will also be attending the Barclays' Global TMT Conference in San Francisco, CA on December 5th, 2018. This event will not be webcast.

Finally, InterDigital will be hosting its 2018 Investor Day at 9:30 AM Eastern time on December 10th, 2018, in New York City. The event, for which in-person attendance is by invitation only, will be webcast live.

To access the live webcasts of the Nasdaq Investor Conference and 2018 Investor Day presentations please go to the Events and Presentations link in the Investors section of the company's web site, www.interdigital.com . Archived replays of the presentations will also be available following the conferences.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .