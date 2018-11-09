SQZ Biotech to Present at Investor Conferences in November

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will be presenting at two investor conferences in November.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, England

Date: Wednesday, November 14th

Time: 11:20 a.m. GMT

Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference in Boston, Massachusetts

Date: Wednesday, November 28th

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

About SQZ Biotech

SQZ Biotechnologies is a Massachusetts-based, privately held company developing cellular therapies for multiple therapeutic areas using their proprietary cell therapy platform. SQZ enables robust, scalable delivery of materials to direct natural cell functions with minimal impact on cell health and is being used to develop a new generation of therapies. The first applications for the company leverage SQZ's ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors, and immune suppression for the treatment of auto-immune diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com .

SQZ Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

Senior Manager, Corporate Relations

rebecca.cohen@sqzbiotech.com

617-758-8672 ext. 728