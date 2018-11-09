SQZ Biotech to Present at Investor Conferences in November
WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will be presenting at two investor conferences in November.
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, England
Date: Wednesday, November 14th
Time: 11:20 a.m. GMT
Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference in Boston, Massachusetts
Date: Wednesday, November 28th
Time: 3:05 p.m. EST
About SQZ Biotech
About SQZ Biotech SQZ Biotechnologies is a Massachusetts-based, privately held company developing cellular therapies for multiple therapeutic areas using their proprietary cell therapy platform. SQZ enables robust, scalable delivery of materials to direct natural cell functions with minimal impact on cell health and is being used to develop a new generation of therapies. The first applications for the company leverage SQZ's ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors, and immune suppression for the treatment of auto-immune diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.
SQZ Contact:
Rebecca Cohen
Senior Manager, Corporate Relations
rebecca.cohen@sqzbiotech.com
617-758-8672 ext. 728
Media Contact
Cait Williamson, PhD
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
646-751-4366