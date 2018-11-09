Cytori to Webcast Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) will provide a live webcast of its third quarter financial results and business update on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.



The dial-in information is as follows:

Dial-In Number: +1.877.402.3914

Conference ID: 9699923

Prior to the webcast at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern Time on November 14, Cytori will issue its third quarter earnings release which will review Cytori's third quarter and year-to-date performance. The webcast will be available both live and by replay two hours after the call in the "Webcasts" section of the company's investor relations website.

About Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Cytori is developing, manufacturing, and commercializing nanoparticle-delivered oncology drugs and autologous adipose-derived regenerative cell (ADRC) therapies within its Nanomedicine™ and Cell Therapy™ franchises, respectively. Cytori Nanomedicine™ is focused on the liposomal encapsulation of anti-neoplastic chemotherapy agents, which may enable the effective delivery of the agents to target sites while reducing systemic toxicity. The Cytori Nanomedicine™ product pipeline consists of ATI-0918 pegylated liposomal doxorubicin hydrochloride for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma, a complex/hybrid generic drug, and ATI-1123 patented albumin-stabilized pegylated liposomal docetaxel for multiple solid tumors. Cytori Cell Therapy™, prepared within several hours with the proprietary Celution® System and administered to the patient the same day, has been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to act principally by improving blood flow, modulating the immune system, and facilitating wound repair. As a result, Cytori Cell Therapy™ may provide benefits across multiple disease states and can be made available to the physician and patient at the point-of-care. For more information, visit www.cytori.com .

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Tiago Girao, 1.858.458.0900

ir@cytori.com