Stein Mart Turns Black Friday into "GOLD" with Biggest Giveaway Ever Valued at $500,000!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announces its biggest giveaway ever valued at $500,000 for this year's Black Friday Gold Hanger Event.



"Our customers tell us they love to shop with us for our great fashion and everyday value. With our easy-to-shop, edited assortments and the convenience of shopping at our off-mall locations and online, Stein Mart is the perfect destination for shoppers during the busy holiday season," said MaryAnne Morin, Stein Mart's President. "Our beautiful prices on fabulous style will make you feel special for any holiday occasion and feel good about the gifts you give."

Kick off holiday shopping early at this weekend's Veteran's Day 14 Hour Sale (November 9-12). There will be hundreds of doorbusters, an Early Bird Savings coupon for $10 off $30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and free shipping Friday and Saturday on steinmart.com with a $50 purchase. On November 11-12, customers can also help Stein Mart support women veterans with a donation to Women Veterans Rock at the register. (See www. WomenVetsRock.org for further information about this organization.)

Stein Mart's highly anticipated Black Friday event is November 19-25 with incredible Black Friday pricing on its famous brands starting November 19. Catch a sneak peek of its Black Friday offerings, which includes hundreds of blowout deals, at https://www.steinmart.com/category/blackfriday.do .

The retailer's biggest ever Black Friday Gold Hanger Event includes giveaways valued at $500,000. Stores open at 7 a.m. and early shoppers have the chance to find a hanger with the gold hanger sticker to win Stein Mart gift cards worth $500 in every store or $5,000 in one lucky store! The first 100 customers in the door before 10 a.m. win with gold scratch-off coupons worth $5, $25 or $100, in-store only Friday and Saturday. And everyone can use a $15 off coupon when they spend $40, Friday until 1 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, customers can shop all day at steinmart.com and Friday until 1 p.m. and get $15 off when they spend $40, $35 off $100 and $50 off $150. Customers also receive free shipping on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday with a $50 purchase. Stein Mart stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day so their associates can spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Store hours November 19-25:

Monday & Tuesday, November 19-20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 21, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Closed

Friday, November 23, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers will love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 287 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

