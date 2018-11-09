Asure Software Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workspace management software, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Third Quarter 2018 Key Financial Highlights

Third Quarter Total Revenue of $23.5 Million, up 51% Year-Over-Year

Cloud Bookings were up 49% Year-Over-Year

Third Quarter Cloud Revenue of $18.4 Million, up 66% Year-Over-Year

Short-term Backlog (within a 12-month period) was $24.9 Million

Total Backlog (short and long-term) Currently Exceeds $50.0 Million

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2018 Financial Summary For the three months ended For the nine months ended In thousands, except per share data September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 Change (%) September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 Change (%) Revenue $15,527 $23,458 51% $39,134 $64,529 65% GAAP Gross Profit $12,131 $14,987 24% $30,474 $43,281 42% GAAP Gross Margin 78.1% 63.9% -18% 77.9% 67.1% -14% Non-GAAP Gross Profit* $12,235 $15,934 30% $30,795 $45,019 46% Non-GAAP Gross Margin* 78.8% 67.9% -14% 78.7% 69.8% -11% GAAP Net Loss ($1,281) ($3,584) NMF ($4,177) ($9,277) NMF Non-GAAP Net Income* $1,976 $2,221 12% $3,770 $5,673 50% GAAP Net Loss per Share ($0.10) ($0.24) NMF ($0.40) ($0.68) NMF Non-GAAP Net Earnings per Share** $0.16 $0.14 -13% $0.36 $0.37 4% Non-GAAP EBITDA* $3,960 $5,365 35% $7,842 $14,029 79% Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin* 25.5% 22.9% -10% 20.0% 21.7% 9% * Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables set forth in this release. ** Historical non-GAAP Net Earnings Per Share adjusted for 0% effective tax rate for comparison purposes. NMF = Not Meaningful

Management Commentary



"The third quarter continued to experience good momentum, highlighted by new client additions, expansion within our existing client base, growth of our pipeline and solid traction with multi-year contracts. We experienced good growth in repetitive revenue, however hardware sales were below our internal plan," stated Pat Goepel. "We are particularly excited about our workspace management software as the deal pipeline for this software solution grew 4x year-over-year."

CFO Kelyn Brannon noted, "We continue to focus on driving the business towards a visible, recurring-revenue cloud company. Recurring revenue represented 84% of total in the third quarter. Furthermore, cloud revenue represented 78% of total."

"We still expect to close acquisitions at a tempered pace as we focus on integration, cross-selling and new product features," concluded CEO Pat Goepel.

Asure delivered the following results for its third quarter 2018:

Cloud Bookings: Cloud bookings were up 49% year-over-year. Revenue: Total revenue was $23.5 million, an increase of 51% from $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue represented 84% of total revenue, up from 79% in the year-ago quarter. Cloud revenue represented 78% of total, up from 71% in the year-ago quarter. Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $15.0 million (63.9% margin), a 24% increase from $12.1 million (78.1% margin) in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP gross profit* was $15.9 million (67.9% margin), up 30% from $12.2 million (78.8% margin) in the year-ago quarter. Earnings (Loss) per Share: GAAP loss per share was $(0.24) compared with $(0.10) in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share* was $0.14, as compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP EBITDA*: Non-GAAP EBITDA was $5.4 million (22.9% margin), an increase of 35% from $4.0 million (25.5% margin) in the third quarter of 2017.

Recent Business Highlights

New Wins: During the third quarter, Asure secured wins across a range of companies including Chiawana Orchards, Google, Ministry of Justice, PSSI, Primark, CIBC, Canadian Imperial Bank, Wolters Kluwer and Discovery Communications. Selected by New York Law School (NYLS): Asure Software was selected by NYLS to provide a centralized and streamlined room and resource scheduling solution that integrates with the school's existing Banner course scheduling platform. The higher education industry has historically struggled with a labor-intensive scheduling and room booking process. This integration will do away with the need for duplicate data entry and manual intervention. Won Silver for HR Technology Solution Provider for Great Employers: Asure was named a winner of the silver Stevie Award for its SmartView workspace technology product. Unlike other workplace utilization software systems, Asure Software's SmartView provides empirical data that help companies discern the type of spaces their people need to do their best, most productive work. Stevie Award competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Selected for a stop for the Austin Local Project Tour during FlexOffice Conference 2018: The event highlights innovative shared workspaces and best-in-class office amenities and offers visitors the chance to experience our integrated technology and how it be used to design workplaces that are more productive, collaborative, and engaging. Resource Scheduler and SmartView Approved by FedRAMP: Asure became authorized by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program making our software solutions approved by meeting the rigorous security and privacy standards required by government agencies. Not only is FedRAMP authorization significant to government agencies, but is also significant to our current customers knowing that our solutions have passed the most stringent cloud based data security. Acquisition in July 2018: Successfully acquired USA Payroll, Inc. ("USA Payroll"), headquartered in Rochester, NY. USA Payroll resells Asure Software's industry leading HRIS platform, Evolution, working with companies to reduce payroll compliance risk and manage time through comprehensive workforce management solution. The addition of USA Payroll not only expands our national reach but also enables us to provide clients with access to greater breadth and depth of solutions.

Fiscal 2018 Financial Guidance

Asure management revised its revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2018 ending December 31, 2018.

Range Revenue $88.0 million to $89.0 million Non-GAAP EBITDA $19.0 million to $20.0 million

Additional 2018 Guidance:

Interest expense $9.0 million to $9.5 million Depreciation $2.0 million to $2.5 million Amortization $9.5 million to $10.5 million Stock compensation expense $1.2 million to $1.8 million Acquisition costs and other one-time expenses $8.0 million to $9.0 million Basic average shares outstanding* 13.9 million to 14.3 million Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding* 14.3 million to 14.7 million Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate* 0.0%

Basic average shares outstanding guidance is 15.1 million to 15.5 million in fourth-quarter 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding guidance is 15.6 million to 15.9 million in fourth-quarter 2018.

Non-GAAP effective tax rate guidance is projected to be 0.0%.

Initial Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead to 2019, we expect to generate $110 million to $113 million in revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 22% to 24%, which includes approximately $10 million in complementary accretive acquisitions expected to close in the first half of 2019.

Conference Call Details

Asure management will host a conference call today (Friday, November 9, 2018) at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Central time) to discuss these financial results and outlook. Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO Kelyn Brannon will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in: 877-853-5636

International dial-in: 631-291-4544

Conference ID: 1389800

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP tax rates, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes things such as interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, and one-time expenses. Asure Software is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Asure Software has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking Non-GAAP EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss.

Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the company's performance.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the company's results in the same way management does.

Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure provides investors with a more complete view of the company's operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business. Further, to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating non-GAAP measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP information can allow for a comparison of the company's relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP operating results.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP earnings per share, as applicable, for the periods presented in the third quarter 2018 financial statements and for its non-GAAP estimates for 2018:

Stock-Based Expenses: The company's compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: The company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Income Tax Effects and Adjustments: Beginning in first quarter 2018, the company is using a fixed projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance and non-cash tax effects of acquired goodwill and amortization, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. This tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, such as significant changes in the acquisition activity or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions where the company operates. The company re-evaluates this tax rate on an annual basis or when any significant events that may materially affect this rate occur. The non-GAAP tax rate is currently projected to be approximately 0.0 percent.

Amortization of Capitalized Internal-Use Software, Acquisition-Related, and One-Time Expenses: The company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of internal-use capitalized software costs and acquisition-related expenses as well as one-time expenses, such as material tax credits, material interest-expense credits, severance, recruitment, and relocation.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enables clients direct and indirect, worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about our financial results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin improvement, deferred revenue growth, expected revenue run rate, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of debt discount and shares outstanding. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include -- but are not limited to -- risks associated with possible fluctuations in the company's financial and operating results; the company's rate of growth and anticipated revenue run rate, including the company's ability to convert deferred revenue and unbilled deferred revenue into revenue and cash flow, and ability to maintain continued growth of deferred revenue and unbilled deferred revenue; foreign currency exchange rates; errors, interruptions or delays in the company's services or the company's Web hosting; breaches of the company's security measures; domestic and international regulatory developments, including the adoption of new privacy laws; the financial and other impact of any previous and future acquisitions; the nature of the company's business model, including risks related to government contracts; the company's ability to continue to release, gain customer acceptance of and provide support for new and improved versions of the company's services; successful customer deployment and utilization of the company's existing and future services; changes in the company's sales cycle; competition; various financial aspects of the company's subscription model; unexpected increases in attrition or decreases in new business; the company's ability to realize benefits from strategic partnerships and strategic investments; the emerging markets in which the company operates; unique aspects of entering or expanding in international markets, including the compliance with United States export control laws, the company's ability to hire, retain and motivate employees and manage the company's growth; changes in the company's customer base; technological developments; litigation and any related claims, negotiations and settlements, including with respect to intellectual property matters or industry-specific regulations; unanticipated changes in the company's effective tax rate; factors affecting the company's outstanding convertible notes, term loan, and revolving credit facility; fluctuations in the number of company shares outstanding and the price of such shares; collection of receivables; interest rates; factors affecting the company's deferred tax assets and ability to value and utilize them; the potential negative impact of indirect tax exposure; the risks and expenses associated with the company's real estate and office facilities space; and general developments in the economy, financial markets, credit markets and the impact of current and future accounting pronouncements and other financial reporting standards.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of the company's website at investor.asuresoftware.com.

Asure Software assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2018 Asure Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) September 30,

2018

(unaudited) December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,194 $ 27,792 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $706 and $425

at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 18,824 13,361 Inventory 1,265 509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,518 2,588 Total current assets before funds held for clients 43,801 44,250 Funds held for clients 71,176 42,328 Total current assets 114,977 86,578 Property and equipment, net 7,830 5,217 Goodwill 107,557 77,348 Intangible assets, net 75,823 33,554 Other assets 3,453 614 Total assets $ 309,640 $ 203,311 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable $ 4,502 $ 8,895 Accounts payable 4,025 1,912 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,551 2,477 Other accrued liabilities 2,246 862 Deferred revenue 12,110 13,078 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 25,434 27,224 Client fund obligations 71,699 42,328 Total current liabilities 97,133 69,552 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 998 1,125 Deferred tax liability 2,198 1,070 Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance cost 108,566 66,973 Other liabilities 953 817 Total long-term liabilities 112,715 69,985 Total liabilities 209,848 139,537 Commitments Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,500 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 22,000 shares authorized; 15,609 and 12,876 shares issued, 15,224 and 12,492 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 156 129 Treasury stock at cost, 384 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (5,017 ) (5,017 ) Additional paid-in capital 390,834 346,322 Accumulated deficit (285,372 ) (277,597 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (809 ) (63 ) Total stockholders' equity 99,792 63,774 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 309,640 $ 203,311





ASURE SOFTWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) FOR THE

THREE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, FOR THE

NINE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Cloud $ 18,390 $ 11,062 $ 51,149 $ 27,724 Hardware 1,457 1,003 3,612 3,651 Maintenance and support 1,264 1,777 3,985 4,325 Professional services 2,347 1,685 5,783 3,434 Total revenue 23,458 15,527 64,529 39,134 Cost of sales 8,471 3,396 21,248 8,660 Gross profit 14,987 12,131 43,281 30,474 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 11,052 9,459 33,394 25,286 Research and development 3,514 883 6,495 2,488 Amortization of intangible assets 2,447 1,341 6,038 3,230 Total operating expenses 17,013 11,683 45,927 31,004 Income (Loss) from operations (2,026 ) 448 (2,646 ) (530 ) Other income (loss) Interest expense, net (2,350 ) (1,644 ) (6,832 ) (3,279 ) Other income 489 - 489 - Total other loss, net (1,861 ) (1,644 ) (6,343 ) (3,279 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes (3,887 ) (1,196 ) (8,989 ) (3,809 ) Income tax provision 303 (85 ) (288 ) (368 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,584 ) $ (1,281 ) $ (9,277 ) $ (4,177 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency gain (loss) (211 ) (6 ) (645 ) (63 ) Unrealized net losses (101 ) (101 ) Comprehensive Income $ (3,896 ) (1,287 ) $ (10,023 ) $ (4,240 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares Basic 15,223,000 12,418,000 13,591,000 10,355,000 Diluted 15,223,000 12,418,000 13,591,000 10,355,000





ASURE SOFTWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) FOR THE

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (9,277 ) $ (4,177 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 9,599 4,344 Provision for doubtful accounts 496 320 Share-based compensation 887 363 Release of contingent consideration (489 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,587 ) (4,450 ) Inventory (137

) (287 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,250 ) (471 ) Accounts payable 850

(569 ) Accrued expenses and other long-term obligations 678

881 Deferred revenue 168 1,963 Net cash used in operating activities (6,062 ) (2,083 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions net of cash acquired (66,366 ) (45,472 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,503 ) (942 ) Software capitalization costs (2,536 ) (804 ) Net change in funds held for clients 16,617 8,867 Net cash used in investing activities (53,788 ) (38,351 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes payable 36,750 45,777 Payments on notes payable (5,772 ) (8,098 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 4,540 - Payments on revolving line of credit (4,540 ) - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 39,156 27,820 Debt financing fees (1,693 ) (1,433 ) Payments on capital leases (124 ) (131 ) Net change in client fund obligations (16,937 )

(8,812 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 51,380

55,123 Effect of foreign exchange rates (128 ) 8 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,598 ) 14,697 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,792 12,767 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,194 $ 27,464 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for: Interest $ 5,605 $ 2.180 Income taxes 101 23 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Subordinated notes payable –acquisitions 7,592 8,165 Equity issued in connection with acquisitions $ 4,493 21,825



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands except per share data) 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 Revenues: $10,727 $12,880 $15,527 $15,308 $19,304 $21,767 $23,458 Reconciliation from GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP Gross profit $8,289 $10,054 $12,131 $11,358 $13,747 $14,547 $14,987 Stock compensation $2 $4 $4 $0 $4 $4 $12 Amortization $106 $106 $106 $134 $297 $486 $437 One Time Inventory Adjustment $498 Non-GAAP gross profit $8,397 $10,163 $12,235 $11,492 $14,048 $15,037 $15,934 Non-GAAP gross margin 78.3% 78.9% 78.8% 75.1% 72.8% 69.1% 67.9% (In thousands except per share data) 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 Reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net income (loss) ($1,059) ($1,837) ($1,281) ($1,545) ($1,925) ($3,768) ($3,584) Stock compensation $54 $171 $139 $230 $194 $329 $363 Amortization $953 $1,148 $1,449 $1,380 $1,895 $2,481 $2,884 Acquisition costs and other one-time expenses $850 $1,233 $1,583 $2,073 $1,308 $2,346 $2,861 Taxes based on a 0% tax rate $142 $141 $85 ($272) $184 $408 ($303) Interest Expense One-Time Credit $0 $0 $0 ($259) $0 $0 $0 Depreciation $227 $224 $342 $337 $370 $361 $794 Interest Expense, Net $547 $1,088 $1,643 $1,347 $1,760 $2,722 $2,350 Non-GAAP EBITDA $1,714 $2,168 $3,960 $3,291 $3,786 $4,878 $5,365 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 16.0% 16.8% 25.5% 21.5% 19.6% 22.4% 22.9% (In thousands except per share data) 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 Reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) to to non-GAAP net income GAAP Net income (loss) ($1,059) ($1,837) ($1,281) ($1,545) ($1,925) ($3,768) ($3,584) Stock compensation $54 $171 $139 $230 $194 $329 $363 Amortization $953 $1,148 $1,449 $1,380 $1,895 $2,481 $2,884 Acquisition costs and other one-time expenses $850 $1,233 $1,583 $2,073 $1,308 $2,346 $2,861 Taxes based on a 0% tax rate $142 $141 $85 ($272) $184 $408 ($303) Interest Expense One-Time Credit $0 $0 $0 ($259) $0 $0 $0 Non-GAAP net income $940 $856 $1,975 $1,607 $1,656 $1,796 $2,221 (In thousands except per share data) 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 Calculation of non-GAAP net income per share Non-GAAP net income $940 $856 $1,975 $1,607 $1,656 $1,796 $2,221 Pro forma diluted weighted-average number of common shares 8,839 10,212 12,599 12,659 12,846 13,259 15,489 Non-GAAP EPS $0.11 $0.08 $0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.14 $0.14

