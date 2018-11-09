Kerr Mines Announces $2.5 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX:KER, OTC:KERMF, FRA: 7AZ1)) ("Kerr" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a private placement offering of approximately 17,857,143 units of the Company at a price of $0.14 for gross proceeds of $2.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering along with the funding from the financing facility provided by Sprott Resource Lending, see Press Release November 6, 2018, to fund the resource expansion, engineering and development at the Copperstone Mine.



"This financing, along with the funds provided by Sprott Resource Lending, allows us to continue the execution of our strategy of resource expansion and progressing the Copperstone Mine into production," stated Claudio Ciavarella Kerr's Chief Executive Officer. "As a show of confidence, the Board of Kerr Mines intends to participate in this financing."

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 23, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.21 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Closing Date provided that if, at any time the Common Shares trade on a stock exchange at a volume weighted average trading price of CDN$0.30, or greater, per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

About Kerr Mines Inc.

Kerr Mines is an Emerging American Gold Producer currently advancing the 100% owned, fully permitted past-producing Copperston e Mine project to production. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along a detachment fault mineral belt in mining-friendly Arizona. This gold project in Arizona demonstrates tremendous exploration potential targeting multi-million ounce prospects within a 4,775 hectare (11,800 acres) land package.

