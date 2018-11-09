eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it will present at the following two investor conferences in November:



4th Annual ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (one-on-one meetings only)

New York City

9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 1:30pm ET (formal presentation and one-on-one meetings)

New York City

eGain management will present and/or host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Group, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the Craig-Hallum conference, visit eGain's website at http://www.egain.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Group Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egain@mkr-group.com