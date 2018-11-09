NASH clinical trial presentation and continued revenue growth

Key Highlights:



Professor Arun Sanyal to present IMM-124E NASH clinical trial results at the Liver Meeting in San Francisco

Travelan® on display at HealthEd

Australian Travelan® sales continue to grow, with a Q1 CY19 figure of $340K AUD. This represents a 3% increase from the same period last year.

In the month of September, Australian Travelan® sales reached $142K AUD representing a 20% increase on the same month of last financial year.

Global Immuron Limited sales for Q1 2019 reached $482K AUD which is a 2% increase on the same quarter of last financial year.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited ((ASX: IMC, NASDAQ:IMRN), an Australian microbiome biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of many gut mediated diseases, today announced that the IMM-124E NASH clinical study findings will be presented by Professor Arun Sanyal at the American Association for the study of Liver Disease which will be held in San Francisco, California during the 9th – 13th of November 2018.

The presentation entitled "IMM-124E Improves Metabolic Endotoxemia and Markers of Liver Injury in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis" will be on the 11th of November 2018 at the Novel Therapeutics for NASH session. A copy of the presentation will be made available on Immuron's website at www.immuron.com.

Travelan was on display at HealthEd, the Australian General Practitioner conference series, in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. At these events, Dr. Bernie Hudson, a respected key opinion leader in Travel Medicine, presented the latest research on travellers' diarrhoea to an audience of over 2,000 medical professionals. Key research data on Travelan® and its efficacy was included in this educational piece.

The company is pleased to report the sales results of its commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health supplement Travelan®, for the fiscal year first quarter ending on September 30, 2018.

Australian Travelan® sales reached $340K AUD in the first quarter of CY19, compared to $330K in the same period of last financial year. In the month of September 2018, Australian Travelan sales climbed to $142K AUD, showing a strong 20% increase from the same month of last financial year.

Global Immuron Limited revenue for Q1 CY2018, reached $482K AUD before rebates, compared to $475K last financial year.

Immuron CEO Jerry Kanellos states, "We are pleased that Professor Arun Sanyal will be sharing our clinical study findings at this important meeting. The company's focus since reporting the topline results of the study in March this year has been on completing the final clinical study report and we are currently working with our contract research organization partners to complete the final analysis of the data generated, and additional tests currently being performed. The final clinical study report should be completed by the end of this year and the plan is to submit it in the new year according to the FDA Code of Federal Regulations (42 CFR Part 11) – Clinical Trials Registration and Result Information Submission guidelines."

Immuron Limited ((ASX: IMC, NASDAQ:IMRN), is an Australian microbiome biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a unique and safe technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The Company currently markets and sells Travelan® for the prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea and its lead clinical candidate, IMM-124E, is in Phase II clinical trials for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis (SAH) and Pediatric Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Immuron's second clinical stage asset, IMM-529, is targeting Clostridium difficile Infections (CDI). These products together with the Company's other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases currently under development, will meet a large unmet need in the global immunotherapy market.

