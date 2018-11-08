CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CPB, JT and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Allegations: Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Campbell Soup Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Company's IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading, including failure to disclose that the China Banking Regulatory Commission and three other Chinese regulators had issued rules in 2016 requiring peer-to-peer lending companies to appoint qualified banking institutions as custodians and disclose their use of deposits. On November 21, 2017, news outlets reported that China's Financial Stability and Development Committee ("FSDC") had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies. Following this news, Jianpu's shares fell over 38% in three days and closed at $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

To learn more about the Jianpu Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena's NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

