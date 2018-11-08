The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COCP, SFIX, CWH, HON, NKTR and SYF

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the COCP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-formerly-biozone-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix's active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the SFIX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Throughout the class period, Camping World Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Get additional information about the CWH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 to October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Honeywell International Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Honeywell's Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (2) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (3) as a result, Honeywell's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Honeywell previously owned Bendix, which used asbestos in its brake- and clutch-pad products until 2001; the Company sold Bendix in 2014. On August 23, 2018, Honeywell announced it had "revised its method for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims by considering the epidemiological projections through 2059 of future incidence of Bendix asbestos-related disease. Using this method, the Company's Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company's prior estimation which applied a five-year horizon when estimating the liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims. The Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company's prior estimate."

Get additional information about the HON lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NKTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony's credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance. Following this disclosure, the Company represented that it had tightened credit standards, but falsely characterized those underwriting changes as modest. In fact, the Company had made significant modifications to its underwriting policies, but concealed that these modifications were damaging its relationships with its retail partners, including Walmart.

Get additional information about the SYF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.