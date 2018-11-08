Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results; Production Increases 250% Compared to Third Quarter 2017

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU)) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and recent key items.



Third Quarter 2018 Highlights and Recent Key Items:

Grew average net production to 19,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") (73% oil and 87% total liquids) for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 7% compared to the second quarter of 2018



Reported a net loss attributable to Rosehill of $31.4 million, or $4.76 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018, which included a $62.3 million non-cash, pre-tax loss on commodity derivative instruments



Delivered Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) of $56.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 15% over the second quarter of 2018



Reduced combined lease operating and general and administrative expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") by $1.81, or 18%, compared to second quarter of 2018



Encouraging early results in Southern Delaware with first four wells averaging initial production ("IP") 24 rates of 956 BOEPD, 86% oil, or 198 BOEPD per 1,000 ft. Actions are underway to implement artificial lift across Southern Delaware wells that are expected to significantly increase future IP 24 ranges to at least 1,150 to 1,350 BOEPD, or 240 to 275 BOEPD per 1,000 ft.



Entered into new transportation agreement in Southern Delaware providing ample flow assurance and future flexibility; amended transportation agreement in Northern Delaware resulting in greater flow assurance and improved margins



Completed equity offering launched in late September, tripling the Company's unaffiliated public float with modest overall dilution

Gary C. Hanna, Rosehill's Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the third quarter we continued our progress toward executing our plan for 2018, most notably by achieving another quarter of impressive cash flow and production growth, as well as by exceeding a production milestone of 20,000 BOEPD in early September. Along with this growth in the third quarter, the Company maintained a focus on cost management that resulted in a $1.81, or 18%, decrease in combined lease operating and cash general and administrative expenses per BOE compared to the second quarter of 2018. When comparing to the first quarter of 2018, we have reduced combined lease operating and cash general and administrative expenses per BOE by $4.65, or 35%.

"We are also pleased to provide an update on progress in our Southern Delaware area. We are encouraged by the production results associated with the initial wells drilled and are looking forward to applying our learnings to the future development of the asset. The extensive data we have gathered so far, including initial seismic results as well as log and coring analysis, is confirming our original expectations. We have made progress in the buildout of our water and midstream infrastructure in Southern Delaware, and now have the necessary transportation agreements in place to move our product to market at an attractive cost. We look forward to maintaining this momentum through the end of the year and driving value for our shareholders."

Operational Results

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's net production averaged 19,750 BOEPD, a 7% increase compared to the average for the second quarter of 2018, comprised of 14,370 barrels of oil per day, 2,750 barrels of natural gas liquids ("NGLs") per day and 15.8 million cubic feet of gas ("MMCF") per day. Rosehill operated two rigs, drilled seven gross horizontal wells and completed ten wells in the third quarter of 2018 and had three drilled uncompleted wells ("DUCs") at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The Company also drilled and completed two salt water disposal ("SWD") wells during the third quarter of 2018 that contributed to the overall per unit decrease in lease operating expense.

In August, the Company began flowback on a four well pad on the Weber 26 lease in Loving County, with the wells producing from three separate landing zones including the Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp A X/Y, and 3rd Bone Springs Sand. These wells reached average IP 30 rates of 1,370 BOEPD, 80% oil, or 301 BOEPD per 1,000 feet.

In late September, the Company began flowback on the Kyle 26 E007 located in Loving County targeting the 2nd Bone Springs Sand formation. The Kyle 26 E007 well reached an IP 24 of 1,396 BOEPD, 78% oil, or 285 BOEPD per 1,000 feet.

Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company reported net loss attributable to Rosehill of $31.4 million, or $4.76 per share, as compared to net income of $9.2 million, or a $0.32 loss per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 included a

$62.3 million non-cash, pre-tax loss on commodity derivative instruments compared to a $10.8 million non-cash, pre-tax loss on commodity derivative instruments in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $56.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $49.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. This increase of 15% was driven primarily by higher production and lower per unit operating expenses.

For the third quarter of 2018, average realized prices (all prices excluding the effects of derivatives) were $55.07 per barrel of oil, $1.82 per Mcf of natural gas and $28.16 per barrel of NGLs, resulting in a total equivalent price of $45.44 per BOE, down 5% from the second quarter of 2018.

Rosehill's cash operating costs for the third quarter of 2018 were $11.47 per BOE, which includes lease operating expenses ("LOE"), gathering and transportation, production taxes and general and administrative expenses ("G&A") and excludes costs associated with stock-based compensation. Third quarter cash operating costs per BOE decreased 14% as compared to second quarter, primarily attributable to reduced LOE and G&A.

During the third quarter of 2018, Rosehill incurred capital costs, excluding asset retirement costs, of $93.5 million, which included

$24.2 million and $0.8 million related to facilities and leasehold acquisition, respectively.

Development Update

During the third quarter of 2018 the Company brought three wells online in the Southern Delaware area, with a fourth well brought online in October 2018. The production results from these wells represent the first results for the Company in the Southern Delaware area. The company is currently drilling on a three well pad in the Southern Delaware area and expects to drill between three and five wells in the fourth quarter.

Initial findings in the early development of the Southern Delaware area include a high oil content, extensive natural fracturing, and strong formation conductivity. The wells drilled to date have averaged 86% oil and 14% wet gas and have initially been placed online without the assistance of artificial lift. Based on the reservoir pressure environment and low gas-oil ratio conditions, the Company believes future well performance will be enhanced through additional optimization steps and has begun preparations to test various artificial lift solutions. Production optimization steps currently in process on the initial wells drilled include gas lift and electric submersible pumps. Based on the results of the Company's testing of artificial lift solutions after initial production, the Company is accelerating the installation of artificial lift on future wells drilled in the area in order to optimize production and value creation. The following table presents, for the four wells brought on line to date, an average of the actual initial peak production results achieved without the utilization of artificial lift and a range of the potential initial peak production results we would have expected had artificial lift been utilized initially.





Natural Flow

Artificial Lift





IP24 Peak Rate

BOEPD IP24 per

1,000 ft. Lateral IP24 Peak Rate

BOEPD IP24 per

1,000 ft. Lateral Oil % Average of 4 wells 956 198 Potential* 1,150 - 1,350 240 - 275 86%

*Based on an expected range of 20-40% increase

Logging and coring work on the initial wells have revealed the presence of extensive natural fracturing within certain portions of the acreage that could result in more effective completion and stimulation of wells. As previously announced, the Company participated in a 3D seismic survey and has received preliminary seismic volume. The Company is expecting to receive the fully processed data in the fourth quarter of 2018. Once fully integrated with core and wireline data from the initial wells, the processed data is expected to improve development of the acreage through optimized lateral placement across the Southern Delaware acreage.

The Company continued the buildout of its facilities infrastructure during the third quarter in both the Northern and Southern Delaware areas in order to lower cost and allow for optimal well flowback conditions. The Company brought online one SWD well in the Northern Delaware area and one SWD well in the Southern Delaware area, increasing its disposal capacity by 35,000 barrels of water per day ("BWPD") to a total of 155,000 BWPD across both operating areas. The Company has several additional SWD wells in the permitting process and will plan to bring these wells online subject to the timing of the overall development plan in each operating area.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2018, Rosehill had $11 million in cash on hand and $288 million in long-term debt. As of September 30, 2018, total liquidity, when adjusting for the Company's September equity offering that closed in October, was approximately $116 million which included cash on hand, proceeds received from our equity offering, availability under the revolving credit facility and the Company's ability to issue an additional $50 million of Series B preferred stock (subject to certain conditions). The Company elected to pursue a borrowing base redetermination using reserve data as of September 30, 2018 and this process is currently underway. The Company is anticipating completing the redetermination process in November and expects the borrowing base to increase.

Transportation & Hedging Update

The Company recently entered into additional transportation and marketing arrangements to ensure its products are moved to end markets at favorable economic terms. The Company entered into an agreement with Oryx Midstream Services for pipeline transportation of oil production from its Southern Delaware operating area. The agreement is structured as a multi-year acreage dedication with increasing volume capacities and will allow for delivery to various in-basin markets as well as optionality for future delivery to downstream markets. The Company also entered into a marketing contract with Plains Midstream for production associated with the majority of its acreage in Loving County, Texas resulting in greater flow assurance and lower transportation cost. The agreement also provides optionality for sales to various other markets. Neither of these agreements contain minimum volume commitments.

Included below is a summary of the Company's derivative contracts as of September 30, 2018. Subsequent to September 30, 2018 and through November 7, 2018, the Company entered into additional derivative contracts, including approximately 1.0 million barrels of WTI swaps that settle in 2020 at an average price of $68.66, approximately 1.8 million barrels of WTI swaps that settle in 2021 at an average price of $63.36, and approximately 0.8 million barrels of WTI swaps that settle in 2022 at an average price of $61.53.

Commodity Hedging

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Commodity derivative swaps Oil: Notional volume (Bbls) 699,000 2,664,000 960,000 360,000 300,000 Weighted average fixed price ($/Bbl) $ 55.15 $ 53.59 $ 51.16 $ 50.42 $ 50.12 Natural gas: Notional volume (MMBtu) 960,000 2,220,000 1,500,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 Weighted average fixed price ($/MMbtu) $ 3.02 $ 2.88 $ 2.84 $ 2.85 $ 2.87 Ethane: Notional volume (Gallons) 2,523,528 12,444,138 — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Gallons) $ 0.35 $ 0.28 $ — $ — $ — Propane: Notional volume (Gallons) 1,682,352 8,296,218 — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Gallons) $ 0.97 $ 0.79 $ — $ — $ — Pentanes: Notional volume (Gallons) 560,700 2,765,700 — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Gallons) $ 1.53 $ 1.47 $ — $ — $ — Commodity derivative two-way collars Oil: Notional volume (Bbls) 182,000 601,000 — — — Weighted average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 61.28 $ 61.30 $ — $ — $ — Weighted average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 57.53 $ 55.21 $ — $ — $ — Commodity derivative three-way collars Oil: Notional volume (Bbls) — 1,531,832 3,294,000 — — Weighted average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ — $ 68.52 $ 70.29 $ — $ — Weighted average floor price ($/Bbl) $ — $ 57.62 $ 57.50 $ — $ — Weighted average sold put option price ($/Bbl) $ — $ 45.51 $ 47.50 $ — $ — Crude oil basis swaps Midland / Cushing: Notional volume (Bbls) 920,000 4,800,832 3,513,600 — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Bbl) $ (4.95 ) $ (4.93 ) $ (1.43 ) $ — $ — Argus WTI roll: Notional volume (Bbls)

920,000 — — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Bbl)

$ 1.14 $ — $ — $ — $ — Natural gas basis swaps EP Permian Notional volume (MMBtu)

— 1,781,472 2,096,160 — — Weighted average fixed price ($/MMBtu)

$ — $ (1.03 ) $ (1.03 ) $ — $ —

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin.

Rosehill Resources Inc. Operational Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017

Revenues: (in thousands) Oil sales $ 72,799 $ 11,435 $ 197,414 $ 36,464 Natural gas sales 2,633 1,881 6,686 5,592 NGL sales 7,125 1,979 14,770 5,405 Total revenues $ 82,557 $ 15,295 $ 218,870 $ 47,461 Average sales price (1): Oil (per Bbl) $ 55.07 $ 44.32 $ 58.32 $ 45.92 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.82 2.57 1.87 2.68 NGLs (per Bbl) 28.16 18.32 23.98 17.32 Total (per Boe) $ 45.44 $ 31.41 $ 47.61 $ 32.64 Total, including effects of gain (loss) on settled commodity derivatives, net (per Boe) $ 42.68 $ 32.38 $ 43.87 $ 32.75 Net Production: Oil (MBbls) 1,322 258 3,385 794 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,450 732 3,577 2,089 NGLs (MBbls) 253 108 616 312 Total (MBoe) 1,817 487 4,597 1,454 Average daily net production volume: Oil (Bbls/d) 14,370 2,801 12,399 2,908 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 15,761 7,958 13,103 7,651 NGLs (Bbls/d) 2,750 1,169 2,256 1,144 Total (Boe/d) 19,750 5,296 16,839 5,327 Average costs (per BOE): Lease operating expense $ 5.07 $ 6.05 $ 6.38 $ 4.46 Production taxes 2.22 1.45 2.29 1.50 Gathering and transportation 0.73 1.71 0.71 1.60 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 26.12 17.21 22.79 17.98 Exploration costs 0.74 0.89 0.80 0.83 General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation 3.45 10.05 3.92 5.89 Stock based compensation 1.14 0.36 1.17 0.12 Transaction expenses — 0.31 — 1.80 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 0.02 — 0.07 (0.01 ) Total (per Boe) $ 39.49 $ 38.03 $ 38.13 $ 34.17

(1) Excluding the effects of realized and unrealized commodity derivative transactions unless noted otherwise

ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Oil sales $ 72,799 $ 11,435 $ 197,414 $ 36,464 Natural gas sales 2,633 1,881 6,686 5,592 Natural gas liquids sales 7,125 1,979 14,770 5,405 Total revenues 82,557 15,295 218,870 47,461 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 9,205 2,944 29,315 6,479 Production taxes 4,034 707 10,515 2,174 Gathering and transportation 1,327 835 3,246 2,329 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 47,469 8,383 104,784 26,150 Exploration costs 1,348 434 3,659 1,208 General and administrative 8,342 5,069 23,369 8,738 Transaction costs — 149 — 2,618 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment 29 — 325 (11 ) Total operating expenses 71,754 18,521 175,213 49,685 Operating income 10,803 (3,226 ) 43,657 (2,224 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (5,363 ) (300 ) (13,892 ) (1,274 ) Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, net (67,314 ) (1,451 ) (108,553 ) 1,751 Other income (expense), net (93 ) (148 ) 329 (105 ) Total other income (expense), net (72,770 ) (1,899 ) (122,116 ) 372 Loss before income taxes (61,967 ) (5,125 ) (78,459 ) (1,852 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 22,923 (923 ) 5,523 (650 ) Net income (loss) (84,890 ) (4,202 ) (83,982 ) (1,202 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (61,450 ) (5,680 ) (83,873 ) (8,009 ) Net income attributable to Rosehill Resources Inc. before preferred stock dividends (23,440 ) 1,478 (109 ) 6,807 Series A Preferred Stock dividends and deemed dividends 2,011 1,942 5,907 10,014 Series B Preferred Stock dividends, deemed dividends, and return 5,917 — 17,494 — Net income (loss) attributable to Rosehill Resources Inc. common stockholders $ (31,368 ) $ (464 ) $ (23,510 ) $ (3,207 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (4.76 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (3.66 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ (4.76 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (3.66 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 6,592 5,857 6,416 5,857 Diluted 6,592 5,857 6,416 5,857

ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,001 $ 20,677 Restricted cash — 4,005 Accounts receivable 23,299 1,527 Accounts receivable, related parties 16,662 16,022 Prepaid and other current assets 1,488 1,312 Total current assets 52,450 43,543 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts), net 630,386 431,332 Other property and equipment, net 2,472 1,283 Total property and equipment, net 632,858 432,615 Other assets, net 4,448 824 Total assets $ 689,756 $ 476,982 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,226 $ 31,868 Accounts payable, related parties 12 223 Derivative liabilities 53,263 10,772 Accrued liabilities and other 31,753 15,492 Accrued capital expenditures 43,010 45,045 Total current liabilities 151,264 103,400 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 288,013 93,199 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 13,037 8,522 Deferred tax liabilities 5,676 — Derivative liabilities 56,825 8,008 Other 154 321 Total long-term liabilities 363,705 110,050 Total liabilities 514,969 213,450 Mezzanine equity Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 10.0% Redeemable, $1,000 per share liquidation preference; of the 1,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock authorized, 210,000 shares designated, 155,180 and 150,626 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 151,535 140,868 Stockholders' equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 8.0% Cumulative Perpetual Convertible, $1,000 per share liquidation preference; of the 1,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock authorized, 150,000 shares designated, 100,653 and 97,698 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 83,615 80,660 Class A Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 and 95,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and 6,740,852 and 6,222,299 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1 1 Class B Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 29,807,692 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 7,264 29,946 Retained earnings (deficit) (109 ) — Total common stockholders' equity 7,159 29,950 Noncontrolling interest (67,522 ) 12,054 Total stockholders' equity 23,252 122,664 Total liabilities, mezzanine and stockholders' equity $ 689,756 $ 476,982

ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ (83,982 ) $ (1,202 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 104,784 26,150 Impairment of oil and gas properties — — Deferred income taxes 5,523 (650 ) Stock-based compensation 5,364 175 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets 325 (11 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments 108,500 (1,382 ) Net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments (17,193 ) 19 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,723 168 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (551 ) (725 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and accounts receivable, related parties (22,412 ) 122 (Increase) decrease in prepaid and other assets (176 ) (462 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other 14,828 13,531 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, related parties (211 ) (206 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,522 35,527 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (292,955 ) (93,536 ) Acquisition of White Wolf (4,005 ) — Acquisition of land and leasehold, royalty, and mineral interest (15,245 ) (6,500 ) Additions to other property and equipment (1,834 ) (343 ) Proceeds from sale of other property and equipment — 46 Net cash used in investing activities (314,039 ) (100,333 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 274,000 50,000 Repayment on revolving credit facility (80,000 ) (55,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants, net — 95,000 Series A Preferred Stock issuance costs — (4,220 ) Net proceeds from the Transaction — 18,688 Distribution to noncontrolling interest — (40,487 ) Distribution to Tema — (2,267 ) Debt issuance costs (2,497 ) (661 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (7,388 ) — Restricted stock used for tax withholdings (258 ) — Payment on capital lease obligation (21 ) (25 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 183,836 61,028 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,681 ) (3,778 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 24,682 8,434 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 11,001 $ 4,656

ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Supplemental cash flow information and noncash activity:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 10,160 $ 246 Supplemental noncash activity: Asset retirement obligations incurred $ 4,367 $ 783 Net settlement of related party receivable and payable — 199 Changes in accrued capital expenditures (2,035 ) 15,603 Changes in accounts payable for capital expenditures (7,662 ) — Series A Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind 2,955 3,314 Series A Preferred Stock dividends declared and payable 1,005 — Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividend — 6,700 Series B Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind 4,554 — Series B Preferred Stock cash dividends declared and payable 2,323 — Series B Preferred Stock return 5,130 — Series B Preferred Stock deemed dividend 984 —

Non-GAAP Measures



Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by Rosehill's management and external users of Rosehill's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, accretion and impairment of oil and natural gas properties, (gains) losses on commodity derivatives excluding net cash receipts (payments) on settled commodity derivatives, gains and losses from the sale of assets, exploration costs, transaction costs incurred in connection with the Transaction and other non-cash operating items. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows for more effective evaluation and comparison of Rosehill's operating performance and results of operations from period to period without regard to the Company's financing methods or capital structure. Rosehill excludes the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. Rosehill's computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands)

2018 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ (84,890 ) $ 8,664 $ (4,202 ) Interest expense, net 5,363 4,662 300 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,923 (15,210 ) (923 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 47,469 36,506 8,383 (Gain) loss on unsettled commodity derivatives, net 62,315 10,803 1,923 Transaction costs — — 149 Stock settled stock based compensation 2,052 1,760 175 Exploration costs 1,348 1,875 434 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 29 163 — Other (income) / expense, net 105 (57 ) 134 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 56,714 $ 49,166 $ 6,373

Forward-Looking Statements



