AdRoll Group Acquires Growlabs to Amplify RollWorks Business Unit

Robust B2B identity graph addresses industry-wide challenge around access to quality data to connect account information, lead data, and buying intent

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll Group today announced the acquisition of Growlabs , a two-year old startup with a comprehensive B2B database and suite of lead generation and outbound sales automation technologies. The acquisition of Growlabs will bolster AdRoll Group's identity graph and data capabilities to strengthen B2B offerings.

Launched in February of this year, RollWorks , a business unit of AdRoll Group, is focused on providing B2B marketers with an account-based marketing (ABM) solution from account discovery through engagement and measurement. With Growlabs' vital B2B database, the company will amplify offerings with the RollWorks business unit.

Today, a lack of quality data makes it challenging for B2B marketers to run targeted, coordinated, multi-channel campaigns. Inbound and outbound marketing are often disconnected taking place on two different platforms with different tools and systems, making it difficult to understand the data. Through this acquisition, AdRoll Group will leverage Growlabs' data containing 12 million companies and 320 million business identities to enhance its proprietary data graph of more than 1.2 billion digital profiles. The AdRoll Group advanced AI engine will allow marketers to activate this data in coordinated, cross-channel campaigns reaching targets at the right time and place to drive action, while making the most of marketing budgets.

"This acquisition gives us the ability to enable our customers to leverage the precise data needed to connect with B2B buyers at scale," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of AdRoll Group and President of RollWorks. "The customer journey in B2B is incredibly complex. An average B2B deal now requires 6.8 people to sign off before a company makes a purchase. Trying to connect with each of those stakeholders in a way that resonates is a significant undertaking. The capabilities the Growlabs team brings will enable us to provide richer data and actionable insights to our B2B customers, accelerating their revenue growth."

Beyond data integration, Growlabs expands the RollWorks offering to multi-channel engagement. This includes the ability to use targeted lead information to find buyers that display high fit and high intent. It also adds the ability to activate ads and sales automation sequences in coordinated ABM campaigns. Once capabilities are integrated, customers will be able to run multi-channel campaigns with messages automatically sequenced and synched with sales stages, boosting conversions and accelerating the sale cycle.

Ben Raffi, CEO, Growlabs added, "Our mission has always been to help marketers grow fast - a mission we share with AdRoll Group. Together, we'll accelerate marketers' ability to drive revenue. The data and multi-channel capabilities we can offer B2B customers with RollWorks today, and in new product development going forward, will be a game changer for B2B marketers."

About AdRoll Group

AdRoll Group has been on a mission to accelerate growth for companies, big and small, since 2007. Our technology powers a suite of data-driven marketing and advertising solutions, AdRoll - for ambitious commerce companies and RollWorks - for ambitious B2B companies. AdRoll Group has empowered over 37,000 AdRoll and RollWorks customers worldwide to understand, attract and engage buyers, driving growth for their businesses.

AdRoll Group is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. AdRoll Group's solutions honor the best practices for data use and privacy of leading associations including the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) App Choices programs. Learn more about AdRoll Group at adrollgroup.com

About Growlabs

Growlabs is a startup based in San Francisco that helps B2B companies accelerate growth with efficient prospecting and powerful sales engagement tools. Founded in 2016 by Ben Raffi, Jaclyn Klein, and Safeer Jiwan, Growlabs has built a searchable database of 320 million business contacts across 12 million accounts to help sales teams identify the right leads to target within minutes. Growlabs clients get access to enriched company and contact profiles through the platform and Chrome extension, and have the ability to engage new leads using sales email automation and multi-channel campaigns. Growlabs has 18 employees and has helped 400+ sales teams increase revenue and close more deals.

