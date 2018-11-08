ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:



4th Annual Roth Technology Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Empire Steak House in New York City.

9th Annual Craig-Hallum Annual Alpha Select Conference on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

Benchmark Company's Discovery One-on-One Conference on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors throughout these events.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

