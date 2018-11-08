Tyme, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference on November 13th

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics for pancreatic, prostate and sarcoma tumors, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held on November 13-14, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.



Ben Taylor, President and Chief Financial Officer of Tyme, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation and other members from management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Henry Room

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the Company's website, https://ir.tymeinc.com/events-and-presentations or http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel14/tyme/ . The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com .

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Tyme's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Tyme's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 13, 2018, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and Tyme assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

