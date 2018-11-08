Femasys to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc., a developer of innovative medical solutions that improve women's healthcare, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York City

Kathy Lee-Sepsick will present on Wednesday, November 14th at 10:15 am ET

Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum in New York City

Kathy Lee-Sepsick will present on Thursday, November 15th at 10:00 am ET

About Femasys

Femasys is a privately held medical technology company committed to transforming women's healthcare worldwide by developing and providing innovative gynecological solutions. Femasys' flagship product, FemBloc® Permanent Contraceptive System, is based on the Company's groundbreaking non-surgical platform technology. FemBloc utilizes a biopolymer and a catheter-based delivery system to permanently block the fallopian tubes and is delivered without the use of anesthesia or permanent implants, reducing risk to patients and lowering costs to the healthcare system. Femasys' reproductive health portfolio also includes FemVue®, a product approved for sale in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada for the diagnosis of infertility, along with a pipeline of solutions designed to improve women's healthcare in the physician's office. *FemBloc Permanent Contraceptive System is not commercially available for sale. Femasys, FemBloc and FemVue are registered trademarks for Femasys Inc. All rights reserved.

For more information, please visit: www.Femasys.com .

