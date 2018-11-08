Housewares Industry Veteran Mark Eichhorn Named New CEO of the Oneida Group

Former Anchor Hocking Executive Returns to Drive Focus on Investment, Heightened Customer Service and Strategic Growth



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housewares industry veteran Mark Eichhorn has joined The Oneida Group as the company's new CEO as the global leader in tabletop and kitchen solutions continues to chart a positive course forward, buoyed by a committed ownership group. Having previously served as President and CEO of The Oneida Group's core business, Anchor Hocking, from 1994-1999 and its predecessor company, EveryWare Global, Inc., from 2004-2012, Eichhorn has returned to accelerate the company's focus on innovation, operations, customer service and strategic growth.

The news comes on the heels of the closing of a $50 million capital raise backed by the company's largest stockholder, Centre Lane Partners.

"Mark is uniquely qualified to lead Oneida forward, bringing in-depth knowledge of the company, deep understanding of the housewares industry and a successful track record working with customers, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders," said Mayank Singh, a member of The Oneida Group's Board of Directors. "He has hit the ground running, already building on the positive momentum growing across each of our business segments, and we are delighted to welcome him back."

"With a strengthening financial position, we will have a tremendous opportunity to make significant growth-oriented investments in operations that will expand our production capacity and enable the company to increase product innovation, development and marketing," said Eichhorn. "At the same time, we are heightening our focus on customer service, working to enhance our relationships with suppliers and other stakeholders and supporting our outstanding team of dedicated associates."

"My previous roles with Anchor Hocking, EveryWare Global and The Oneida Group's Board have afforded me valuable insights about the company, particularly related to the considerable challenges it has overcome during the last few years," he added. "That broad-based perspective has contributed to the increasing optimism and excitement we're enjoying as we look ahead, with an engaged and committed organization and ownership group and a focused growth strategy designed to play to our strengths in glass tableware."

The Company announced recently that the flagship Oneida retail flatware business would return to The Oneida Group, ending a licensing arrangement that existed since 2009, and that it will be returning to the International Home & Housewares Show in 2019.

"We see tremendous potential to leverage the iconic Oneida and Anchor Hocking brands to attract a new generation of consumers, with forward-looking designs and innovation that drive category growth for our customers," Eichhorn added.

In addition to his earlier tenure with The Oneida Group Board and as President and CEO of Anchor Hocking, Eichhorn has held other leadership positions with Anchor Hocking, Newell Rubbermaid and Rubbermaid Home Products. Most recently, he served as CEO of Hollander Sleep Products and prior to that, President and CEO of Columbian Home Products.

About The Oneida Group

Driven by devotion to design, The Oneida Group (formerly EveryWare Global) is recognized for providing quality tabletop and kitchen solutions through its consumer, foodservice, and specialty channels. The company's global platform allows it to market and distribute internationally its total portfolio of products including bakeware, beverageware, serveware, storageware, flatware, dinnerware, crystal, buffetware and hollowware; premium spirit bottles; cookware; gadgets; candle and floral glass containers; and other kitchen products, all under a broad collection of widely-recognized brands, including Oneida, Anchor Hocking, Sant'Andrea, Buffalo, Delco, Fire-King, Noritake and Buffet Euro. Anchor Hocking, LLC and Oneida Ltd. are subsidiaries of The Oneida Group. Additional information can be found at www.theoneidagroup.com, www.anchorhocking.com, www.anchorhockingbottles.com, www.oneida.com, and www.foodservice.oneida.com.

