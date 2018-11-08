Luke Siegfried Joins SurveyMonkey as Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced the appointment of Luke Siegfried as Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales. In his new role, Luke will lead a high growth team of enterprise directors and sales managers whose mission is to help companies measure, benchmark and act on customer and employee feedback to drive success.



"Luke is an industry veteran from Google Cloud and Oracle, who is known for outstanding leadership as well as his ability to build high performance teams and drive complex, executive level enterprise sales campaigns," said Zander Lurie, CEO of SurveyMonkey. "There's more demand than ever in the enterprise for people's voices and opinions to be heard in the overwhelming sea of operational data — and we look forward to working with Luke to bring our People Powered Data solutions to these businesses."

Before joining SurveyMonkey, Luke was responsible for leading Enterprise Sales Teams in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California for Google Cloud. In this role, Luke's team partnered with Fortune 500 companies to expand Google's Cloud Technology Platform for businesses, including Endpoint Devices, SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.

Earlier in his career, Luke served as Group Vice President of North American Strategic Accounts at Digital River, a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. He also worked at Oracle as the Regional Vice President of Enterprise Accounts in California, managing a sales team partnering with Fortune 50 accounts including HP, Apple, Walt Disney, Intel, Wells Fargo, and Charles Schwab.

About SurveyMonkey:

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey's mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. The company's People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. SurveyMonkey's 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally.

