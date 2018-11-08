Carmine Abbate Joins Northfield Bank as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) reported today that Carmine Abbate has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. Mr. Abbate will also serve as Acting Chief Credit Officer.



Steven M. Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield Bank said, "Carmine brings a strong credit risk management background to Northfield and we look forward to his leadership as the Bank continues to grow its loan portfolio with disciplined credit and portfolio management."

Carmine has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry and was most recently the Chief Credit Officer at Amboy Bank. He received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Baruch College and is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Wharton University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Abbate is based out of Northfield Bank's Woodbridge Operations Center located at 581 Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, is a $4.2 billion financial institution which operates 39 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union Counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Media Contact:

Damien Kane

732-499-7200 x2503

Director of Marketing

dkane@eNorthfield.com