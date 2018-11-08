Ahold Delhaize announces appointment of Selma Postma as President of Peapod

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 8, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Selma Postma has been appointed to the role of Brand President of Peapod, effective January 1, 2019.

Selma joins the Peapod brand after a career of almost two decades at Albert Heijn, the leading food retailer in the Netherlands and one of Ahold Delhaize's great local brands. Since 2014, Selma was General Manager of Albert Heijn Online, where she helped to accelerate online sales to more than 20% annually. Her teams also led the transformation of Albert Heijn into an omnichannel retailer by optimizing ah.nl and the popular mobile app "Appie", and developing solutions such as voice assistance, delivery subscriptions and more.

Frans Muller, President & CEO Ahold Delhaize, said: "I'm very excited to see Selma take up this important role at Peapod, one of our great local brands and the leading U.S. online grocer, as we are stepping up efforts to further accelerate U.S. ecommerce growth. Her deep knowledge of food retail and online expertise make Selma the right person to lead Peapod into the next phase. Selma's appointment is a testimonial to the deep talent pool within Ahold Delhaize and it shows how we can share best practices and knowledge across the group."

