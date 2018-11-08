EVO Payments to Present at Upcoming Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integration and acquiring solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



JPMorgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York on November 12, 2018 at 11:15 a.m. EST

Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference in New York on November 13, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. EST

Individuals may listen to live webcasts of the presentations from the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investor.evopayments.com . A recording of the presentations will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across North America and Europe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.