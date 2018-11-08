DevOps Automation Services Specialist Stelligent Acquired by Mphasis

RESTON, Va., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelligent , a technology services company specializing in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced that it has been acquired by Mphasis , a global information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. The combined unit brings best-in-class DevOps and DevSecOps solutions on AWS, enabling delivery at scale, customer-centric digital transformation and personalization to enterprise clients.



The new unit known as Mphasis Stelligent, will be part of the Mphasis' Digital Business and jointly focus on enterprise customers. Mphasis Stelligent will boost Mphasis' capabilities in DevOps and Containerization and enhance its existing managed services capabilities.

Stelligent, which was an independent operating unit of HOSTING.com prior to the acquisition, brings over 50 engineers and over 100 AWS certifications to Mphasis. The company has a long-standing relationship with AWS and is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner . APN recognizes the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have distinguished themselves by investing significantly in their AWS practice. Stelligent has attained AWS Financial Services Competency and was one of the first service providers to attain AWS DevOps Competency status back in 2015. It was also one of the first APN Consulting Partners to participate in the AWS Service Delivery Program . Two Stelligent executives have also been honored as AWS Heroes , recognizing a very select group for their significant knowledge-sharing contributions to the AWS community.

"The advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS software has elevated the importance of rapid automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud. Together with Stelligent and its community heroes in the AWS ecosystem, we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity. This allows us to join forces with an equally technically-deep company, bringing innovative, in-depth cloud solutions to enterprises in all Mphasis client segments," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis applies next-generation technologies to help transform businesses globally. Specific areas of expertise include customer-centric digital transformation and personalization, cloud computing, and infrastructure efficiency and agility. The company has over 22,000 employees in 16 countries globally.

"Stelligent is very excited to further its DevOps capability across a broader range of clients and become central to Mphasis' AWS go-to-market strategy. Our engineers will greatly benefit from being part of a larger, complementary tech-centric community; as well as serve enterprises and public-sector clients in end-to-end AWS DevOps, DevSecOps and additional AWS cloud services," said Bill Santos, CEO, Stelligent.

"This is a great fit for Stelligent," said Paul Duvall, founder and CTO at Stelligent. "Our expertise complements Mphasis' work in digital transformation and the combination puts our team in a position to make an even greater impact for customers."

Santos and Duvall will both continue to play key leadership roles.

About Mphasis

Mphasis enables customers to reimagine their digital future by applying a unique formula of integrated cloud and cognitive technology. Mphasis X2C2 TM formula for success, (anything to cloud powered by cognitive), drives multi-dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front2Back Digital Transformation™, enabling Business Operations and Technology Transformation. Mphasis applies advancements in cognitive and cloud to traditional application and infrastructure services to bring much needed efficiency and cost effectiveness. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, combined with domain expertise and hyper specialization are the foundation for building strong relationships with marquee clients. For more information, visit https://www.mphasis.com/ .

About Stelligent

Stelligent provides DevOps automation professional services on AWS, enabling engineering teams to focus on creating software users love. Our goal is to work closely with customers to develop fundamentally secure infrastructure automation code, deployment pipelines, and feedback mechanisms for faster, more consistent software and infrastructure deployments. For more information, please visit: www.Stelligent.com .

