Eight out of 10 Canadian Restaurants Say Environmental Sustainability Is Important to Their Success

Toronto, Ont., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of restaurants and other foodservice businesses across Canada say environmental sustainability is important to their success, according to a survey from Restaurants Canada.



In response to the association's most recent quarterly Restaurant Outlook Survey:

• 82 per cent of respondents reported that environmental sustainability is moderately to very important to the success of their businesses and 55 per cent said it is important to very important.

• 98 per cent of foodservice operators said they recycle; 93 per cent use energy or water saving equipment; 77 per cent track, compost or donate leftover food; and 92 per cent plan to continue or improve on their current level of environmentally sustainable operations over the next three years.



"With consumers growing increasingly concerned over the environmental impacts of their dining habits, restaurateurs are likewise becoming more focused on the sustainability of their business operations," said Chris Elliott, Restaurants Canada Senior Economist. "These survey results indicate that Canada's foodservice sector is mindful of how sustainability is becoming a necessity for profitability."



Survey respondents said the greatest barriers to improving the environmental sustainability of their business operations include the cost of implementing changes, the additional burden of training staff and the lack of availability of more environmentally friendly products.



"We invite foodservice operators to attend the upcoming RC Show to learn how innovative products, pioneering people and transformative ideas can help them grow their bottom line in harmony with the planet," said Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO.



The next RC Show will take place from Feb. 24-26, 2019 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto. Visit www.rcshow.com to learn more.



Results from the Restaurant Outlook Survey for the third quarter of 2018 were compiled from responses solicited in October 2018. In total, 307 completed surveys were submitted, representing 4,694 establishments, including table-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, and other foodservice businesses, such as accommodation, institutions and drinking places. Learn more about the quarterly Restaurant Outlook Survey report at www.restaurantscanada.org/restaurant-outlook-survey.



About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA) is a growing community of more than 30,000 foodservice businesses, including restaurants, bars, caterers, institutions and suppliers. We connect our members from coast to coast, through services, research and advocacy for a strong and vibrant restaurant community. Canada's restaurant industry is an $85 billion industry, directly employs 1.2 million Canadians, is the number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers every day.

Marlee Wasser Restaurants Canada 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org