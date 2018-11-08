STMicroelectronics to Highlight Semiconductor Solutions for Smart Industry and Smart Driving at Electronica 2018

Showing the broad range of industrial product and solution demonstrations and partner systems that meet key technical challenges facing industrial customers

o Product and solutions demonstrations address both traditional and cutting-edge technologies for the automotive industry

Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2018 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will show and demonstrate its world-class products and solutions aimed at making industrial and automotive applications smarter and more efficient at Electronica 2018 in Munich (Nov 13-16, Hall C3 Booth 101).

Many of the product and system demonstrations shown at Electronica will be based on customer examples showcasing the ongoing technology transformations across industrial and automotive applications: 3D printers, high-power motors, machine condition monitoring equipment, a test bench using Artificial Intelligence to identify defects on a railway, asset trackers, 48V automotive subsystems, 77 GHz radar, secure and tamper resistant telematics, software display audio plus many automotive subsystem modules including LED lighting plus integrated hardware/software solutions for both industrial and automotive applications - supported by a broad set of evaluation and development kits.

Making Industrial Applications Smarter

Smart industry initiatives are driving machines, factories and workplaces to become more connected, intelligent, and aware for more efficiency, reliability, and security. Given the diversity and breadth of the market, there is no one-size-fits-all for demanding industrial applications. ST has the key technology building blocks and expertise required to help its customers overcome their technical challenges with leading-edge products or complete system solutions. Much of this capability will be on display at Electronica.

In the ST Smart Factory area, the company will feature a smart factory control-center demonstration, as well as technologies for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance through vibration monitoring using AI-enhanced technologies running on STM32 microcontrollers, as well as ultrasound inspection, a broad set of motor control, power and energy management, and industrial sensors demonstrations, and non-destructive testing.

ST will also demonstrate a range of connectivity and security technologies including secure cloud connectivity for edge computing, asset tracking, next generation IoT connectivity, Bluetooth low energy-Mesh, and NFC.

Making Automotive Applications Smarter

Carmakers and their technology suppliers are reshaping mobility platforms and vehicles with the development of assisted and autonomous driving and the shift to more efficient and higher performing hybrid and electric power technologies. A leading provider of technology and solutions for the automotive industry, ST will be showing a broad range technology solutions and demonstrations for both traditional automotive applications and cutting-edge technologies being designed into next-generation automotive platforms.

To showcase these efforts, ST's Smart Driving area will include technology and product demonstrations for all key automotive subsystems. In Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and secure infotainment & telematics ST will notably show in-cabin imaging for driver monitoring, radar sensing, precise positioning, V2X communication and over-the-air (OTA) system updating.

ST's engineers and marketers will also be showing technologies supporting the design of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, with full Silicon Carbide-based solutions for EV traction inverters, battery management systems (BMS), on-board chargers and acoustic vehicle alert systems (AVAS). In addition, the automotive area will highlight powertrain, chassis and safety, and body and convenience applications.

Technical conferences

Technical presentations from ST engineers at Electronica 2018 will include:

The full spectrum of ST activities at Electronica 2018 is available at https://www.st.com/electronica

