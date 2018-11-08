Lincoln Property Company Learning Director Recognized as one of HAA's 2018 Forty Under 40

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brittany McDowell, Regional Director of Learning & Talent Development for Lincoln Property Company, was named to the Houston Apartment Association's (HAA) Forty Under 40 Class of 2018. The celebration of honorees was held on September 19 at the Prohibition Supper Club & Theatre in Houston, Texas.



Mrs. McDowell began her career with Lincoln as a Lease-Up Professional in early 2009 after graduating from the University of Houston. Her career path lead her to the role of Certified Training Associate before taking on her position as Regional Director of Learning & Talent Development in 2014. Before receiving the 2018 Forty Under 40 designation, she was awarded Leasing Professional of the Year by Lincoln Property Company in 2010 and by the Houston Apartment Association in 2011, as well as a Texas Apartment Association Finalist. In her current role, Brittany is responsible for the oversight, coordination, and implementation of LPC's comprehensive training curriculum to over 300 associates and provides recruitment, training and supervision for Certified Training Associates.

Kurt Seidel, Lincoln Property Company Vice President in Houston, Texas, says of Brittany, "She is the future of the industry, open-minded, empowered, balanced, and is transforming the business. She continually serves others outside her job description for the betterment of other people; whether that's volunteering in Houston's civic and community organizations, serving and teaching at HAA, or creating a family legacy." He continues, "Brittany has a passion for leadership and exudes that quality in our company, showing the highest integrity, and creating trust at all levels of our company."

Honorees of HAA's Forty Under 40 are recognized as rising-star standouts in the multifamily industry and are passionate about community, their careers, and most of all, the Houston apartment market.

Lincoln Property Company is the second largest multifamily manager in the United States.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

