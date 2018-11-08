CHF Solutions to Release Educational Webinar Highlighting Use of Aquadex FlexFlow® System in Post-Cardiovascular Surgery Featuring Noted Cardiovascular Surgeon, Daniel Beckles, MD, PhD

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS), today announced that it will release an educational webinar featuring the clinical use of the Aquadex FlexFlow system following cardiovascular surgery in patients who have failed diuretic therapy. The webinar will be viewable on the company's website, https://www.chf-solutions.com/aquapheresis-training-program/ on November 15, 2018 beginning at 12:00 PM ET.



The 17-minute pre-recorded webinar is designed to provide a peer-to-peer overview of the issues associated with fluid overload in the post-cardiac surgery context. It is facilitated by Daniel Beckles, M.D., Ph.D., Director of minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery at the UHS Heart and Vascular Institute, Vestal, N.Y. Topics covered include:

Trends in adult cardiovascular surgery

Complications resulting from cardiovascular surgery, including fluid overload

The role of ultrafiltration in post-op cardiovascular patients

Aquadex FlexFlow system and first-hand experience using the therapy following cardiac surgery

"Surgical patients can be challenged by fluid overload post-procedure due to the extra fluids administered during surgery or medications administered post-surgery. When these fluids are not removed, there is increased potential risk for morbidity, mortality, and readmissions," commented John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. "This educational webinar is designed to provide medical professionals with an overview of these issues, as well as Dr. Beckles' personal experience in working with the Aquadex FlexFlow system. We hope it leads to further discussion and a better understanding of the post-surgical challenges and our proposed solution."

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for Aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of the educational webinar, the potential of our expansion into the post-cardiovascular surgery market to be commercially successful and result in growth of the market for Aquadex Flex Flow and the ability of our expanded sales and marketing team to successfully implement the expansion to our commercial strategy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our recently announced strategic realignment, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with, and benefits from, acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions, Inc. does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

