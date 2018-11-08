Association of Legal Technologists Announces ctrl ALT del 2019 Conference

IT leader think tank is shaping the future of legal technology

PHOENIX, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Legal Technologists (ALT), a membership organization focused on advancing technology solutions to solve real-world problems in the legal community, today announced the plans and early bird discount rate for its ctrl ALT del 2019 conference . The conference will take place February 9-12, 2019, at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

CIOs, CTOs, directors, administrators, attorneys and partners from law firms and corporate legal departments gather at ctrl ALT del to:

Build and foster important relationships

Learn and identify innovative strategies and solutions to improve workflow

Problem-solve current legal industry challenges, and

Discover new cutting-edge technologies

"The ctrl ALT del conference was created to impact, and sometimes disrupt, the legal tech industry," says Rick Hellers, founder of ALT. "Thought leaders from vendor companies are encouraged to lend their expertise to every session and discussion, rather than be ostracized to a faraway exhibit hall hoping to collect business cards. We're going back to our roots. We're giving the voice back to the members and vendors. And we're providing new ways to connect with people."

"Ctrl ALT del is an opportunity to approach things in a new way, to think about things differently, to be imaginative, to be bold, to be energetic, to be different," says Judi Flournoy, CIO, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, who has been active with ALT since its inception.

Ray Zwiefelhofer, president of Worldox, agrees. "Collaboration. Networking. Law firms don't want to be sold a solution; they want to collaborate to make a better solution. Going to the sessions and understanding what the law firm leaders want help us develop better solutions. CIOs and directors can walk away from the conference knowing that they helped improve legal market software and with ideas to move their firm forward."

By addressing hot-button topics utilizing effective and collaborative legal design thinking principles, attendees and vendors work together to achieve solutions – and networking becomes the important byproduct. Session topics will include artificial intelligence, new legal service delivery, security and privacy and adoption and change management. Industry innovators and technology experts will facilitate sessions, leading attendees through an effective legal design thinking process to address each important topic. Conference details and agenda are available on the ALT website .

An early bird discount is available for registrations completed before November 30, 2018 . This all-inclusive price covers three-night luxury hotel accommodations, all food and beverages, important networking, "hot topic" educational legal design thinking sessions and 2019 membership to ALT.

About ALT

The Association of Legal Technologists (ALT) is a membership organization focused on advancing technology solutions to solve real-world problems in the legal community. Created by a 26-member founding circle of accomplished leaders in law and technology, ALT fosters networking and collaboration between member law firms and corporate legal departments, in synergy with strategic partner providers of legal technology and services. The annual ctrl ALT del conference and frequent live and virtual education sessions utilize legal design thinking to develop new models of user-friendly, accessible and engaging legal products and services. To learn more, visit https://altnets.org/ .