Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers and advertisers worldwide, today announced that Boingo management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Craig-Hallum's 9 th Annual Alpha Select Conference to be held on November 15, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. Boingo's presentation is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The presentations will be webcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.boingo.com. The webcasts will be archived and available on the website for the 90 days following each event.

