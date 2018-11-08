Mobile Posse Appoints Steven McCord as CTO

Supporting Growing Demand for Firstly Mobile Platform



ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Posse , the technology innovator that turns telecom companies into mobile media leaders, today announced Steven McCord has been appointed its Chief Technology Officer. McCord will oversee the company's engineering, development, project management and quality assurance teams. In particular, McCord will help Mobile Posse double down on its recently announced Firstly Mobile offering , a next-gen content discovery platform that creates native device experiences to make the smartphone better.

"Steven brings extensive years of experience to this position, most notably in the wireless technology sector," said Jon Jackson, Founder and CEO, Mobile Posse. "We are eager for his leadership and expertise in propelling key company initiatives forward especially Firstly Mobile, and welcome him to the team."

McCord has more than 15 years of experience in the technology industry, spearheading product development, IT operations and professional services for small startups and rapid-growth enterprises. Before joining Mobile Posse, McCord was the founder and CTO of ICX Media, a digital media technology and data company focused on independent video creators.

McCord also held previous roles at mobile advertising company Millennial and Verizon. He was accountable for all new research and development efforts at Millennial that ultimately led to every major product innovation for the company, from the early startup days to an eventual IPO. He then took over and led all product and engineering at the company, where he ensured more quality delivery cycles, better communication across the organization and introduced a prioritization process to ingest business and technical projects more efficiently. At Verizon, he helped to enable a location application program interface (API) for all mobile platforms.

"As consumers increasingly want quality content seamlessly available, solutions like Mobile Posse's Firstly Mobile platform are the leaders in content discovery," said McCord. "Not only are these technologies beneficial for consumers, they also provide outlets for carriers and OEMs to gain additional advertising revenue, which is pretty remarkable. I'm excited to be on the team driving the company to its next level of growth."

About Mobile Posse

Mobile Posse turns telecom companies into mobile media leaders through its Firstly Mobile™ content discovery platform. The Firstly Mobile Platform creates a better smartphone experience by presenting engaging curated content--without having to open...load...search...or wait. With billions of frictionless mobile content experiences delivered each month, Firstly Mobile drives greater consumer engagement and boosts advertising revenues for carriers and OEMs. And it presents a proven and brand-safe mobile media opportunity for advertisers. Mobile Posse, the pioneer of frictionless mobile media solutions, is based in Arlington, VA. The company's posse of trailblazers is passionate about making the smartphone even smarter. Every day. For more information, visit www.mobileposse.com .