resTORbio Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Joan Mannick, M.D., to Present on TORC1 Inhibition at The Gerontological Society of America 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping people live healthier longer through the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases, today announced that Joan Mannick, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, will present at The Gerontological Society of America 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting (GSA 2018), November 14-18, 2018, in Boston.

Dr. Mannick will deliver an oral presentation during a symposium session as part of the GSA 2018 Biological Sciences Program, which includes symposia and poster sessions focusing on the aging process at the molecular, cellular and organismal level and disease conditions related to or accompanying the aging process. Dr. Mannick's presentation will feature an overview of clinical data from resTORbio's Phase 2b study evaluating RTB101, an oral, selective and potent inhibitor of target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1), in reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections (RTIs) in high-risk elderly patients. Topline results from the trial showed that RTB101 decreased the incidence of RTIs, the severity of RTI symptoms and the incidence of all infections versus placebo in elderly patients with co-morbidities. RTB101 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated.

Session : An Update on Anti-Aging Drug Trials Title : TORC1 Inhibition as a Potential Immunotherapy to Reduce Infections in the Elderly Date : Friday, November 16th, 2018 Time : 1:15pm - 2:45pm ET Location : John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center; Boston, MA

"We are honored to present at GSA 2018 about TORC1 as potential immunotherapy for infections in the elderly, including topline findings from our Phase 2b trial in respiratory tract infections," said Joan Mannick, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of resTORbio. "Our study results demonstrated a statistically significant 30.6% reduction in the percentage of patients with laboratory-confirmed RTIs during the 16-week treatment period in the RTB101 10 mg once daily dosing cohort compared to the placebo cohort. I look forward to discussing these data and the role of TORC1 in the aging process with professionals and researchers in the field."

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the largest interdisciplinary scientific organization in the United States devoted to the advancement of gerontological research, learning and practice. The GSA Annual Scientific Meeting brings together nearly 4,000 international professionals in the field of aging and features more than 500 sessions on the latest trends and developments in addressing aging challenges. The Biological Sciences Program during GSA 2018 was organized by the GSA Biological Sciences Section.

A corporate presentation, which includes topline Phase 2b trial results, can be found on the Company's website at: http://ir.restorbio.com/news-and-events/presentations. Detailed results from the placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of RTB101 will be submitted for scientific presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company targeting TORC1 and other biological pathways that regulate aging to develop innovative medicines with the potential to extend healthy lifespan. resTORbio's lead program is selectively targeting TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiovascular and central nervous systems. For more information, visit https://www.restorbio.com/.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding our plans to develop and commercialize RTB101 alone or in combination with everolimus, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof and the potential patient populations that may be addressed by our product candidates, our ongoing and future clinical trials for RTB101 alone or in combination with everolimus, including the timing of the initiation and anticipated results of these trials, the intended regulatory path for our product candidates and interactions with regulatory authorities, as well as our ability to replicate results achieved in our clinical trials in any future trials constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the delay of any planned clinical trials and/or development of RTB101, either alone or in combination with everolimus; our ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our lead product candidate; the clinical results for our lead product candidate which may not support further development of additional indications; uncertainties related to the results of our clinical trials not being predictive of future results in connection with future trials; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by resTORbio, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. resTORbio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

