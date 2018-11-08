ExCellThera announces clinical trial results using ECT-001 to be presented at ASH 2018 annual meeting

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc., a biotechnology company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand stem and immune cells for therapeutic use, today announced that results from the Phase I/II clinical trial using its lead technology, ECT-001, for allogeneic stem cell transplant, will be presented at the 2018 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, December 3, 2018; 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Title: Single UM171 Expanded Cord Blood Permits Transplantation of Better HLA Matched Cords with Excellent GvHD Relapse Free Survival

Abstract Number: 4658

Lead Author: Sandra Cohen, MD, FRCP(C), Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Stem Cell Transplant Program, Department of Medicine, University of Montreal and Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, Montreal, QC, Canada

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

About ECT-001

The ECT-001 technology is a combination of a small molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. The technology, capable of expanding the number of stem and immune cells exponentially in as little as seven days, is used in novel curative cord blood transplant therapies for patients with blood cancers, allowing more rapid engraftment, greatly reduced incidence of transplant-related mortality, and low risk of both chronic graft-versus-host disease and relapse, resulting in better outcomes for patients.

About ExCellThera Inc.

ExCellThera is a clinical stage biotechnology company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand stem and immune cells for use in novel one-time curative therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies, autoimmune and other diseases. ExCellThera's lead solution combines a proprietary small molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. In pursuit of better treatments for patients, the company is building out its portfolio of products, as well as supporting best-in-class clinical trials. www.excellthera.com

Contacts: Investor Inquiries David Millette Chief Financial and Legal Officer david.millette@excellthera.com Media Inquiries Lisa Willemse Chief Marketing Officer lisa.willemse@excellthera.com