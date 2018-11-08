Auris Medical to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, November 15, 2018

Zug, Switzerland, November 08, 2018 - Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care, today announced that it will provide a business update and report its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Following the announcement, Auris Medical's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central European Time).

To participate in this conference call, dial 1-877-407-0312 (toll free) or +1 201-389-0899, and enter passcode 13685071. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care. The company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125) and for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201). These projects have gone through two Phase 1 trials and will move into proof-of-concept studies in 2019. In addition, Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: AM-111 for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding AG trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EARS."

Investor contact:

Joseph Green / Andrew Gibson

Edison Advisors for Auris Medical

646-653-7030 / 7719

jgreen@edisongroup.com / agibson@edisongroup.com

or

investors@aurismedical.com